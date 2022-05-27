AD House / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

+ 29

Houses • Novo Hamburgo, Brazil Architects: J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 512 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cia das piscinas , Esquadrias Flach , Hartz Tintas , Inovar Acabamentos , Megadoors , Só pedras , Uniflex , WR INOX

Lead Architects : Patrícia Becker Jaeger, Diego Becker

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a noble condominium in the city of Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, and with a privileged view, Casa AD brings the external environment as the protagonist. The residence was designed for a French designer and his family, who already owned a house designed by the office, but were looking for a new home.

Thought to meet all the needs and characteristics of the family, the project's premise was to bring the contemporary style of the owners, combined with the comfort and practicality of everyday life. The idea was developed from the visuals of the surroundings, in addition to the great challenge of designing a house with an extensive program of needs from a land with more than 7 meters of slope and irregular shape, in addition to meeting several legal conditions.

From the angles, visuals and thermal conditions, the 511.91m² were distributed in 03 floors: basement, ground floor and second floor, defined based on their uses. The large volume with a trapezoidal shape, on the second floor, intended for the intimate area, and the ground floor, with generous openings that integrate the external area, stands out. The basement serves the garage and storage of the residence.

In the main access, the curved wall in exposed concrete, stands out for its form and functionality and aims to induce the visitor to the social area. The element also has the function of bringing privacy to intimate living and the kitchen.

The material used on the exterior of the residence is reflected in the internal environments, where a connection is created through natural coatings, such as wood, exposed concrete and miracema stone, making the residence welcoming and unifying the language of the environments. We highlight the infinity pool, strategically positioned at the back of the lot, which is integrated into the social area of ​​the residence, and has a breathtaking view.