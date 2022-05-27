We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. AD House / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

AD House / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

Save this project
AD House / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Novo Hamburgo, Brazil
  • Architects: J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  512
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cia das piscinas, Esquadrias Flach, Hartz Tintas, Inovar Acabamentos, Megadoors, Só pedras, Uniflex, WR INOX
  • Lead Architects : Patrícia Becker Jaeger, Diego Becker
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a noble condominium in the city of Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul, and with a privileged view, Casa AD brings the external environment as the protagonist. The residence was designed for a French designer and his family, who already owned a house designed by the office, but were looking for a new home.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Thought to meet all the needs and characteristics of the family, the project's premise was to bring the contemporary style of the owners, combined with the comfort and practicality of everyday life. The idea was developed from the visuals of the surroundings, in addition to the great challenge of designing a house with an extensive program of needs from a land with more than 7 meters of slope and irregular shape, in addition to meeting several legal conditions.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

From the angles, visuals and thermal conditions, the 511.91m² were distributed in 03 floors: basement, ground floor and second floor, defined based on their uses. The large volume with a trapezoidal shape, on the second floor, intended for the intimate area, and the ground floor, with generous openings that integrate the external area, stands out. The basement serves the garage and storage of the residence.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

In the main access, the curved wall in exposed concrete, stands out for its form and functionality and aims to induce the visitor to the social area. The element also has the function of bringing privacy to intimate living and the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The material used on the exterior of the residence is reflected in the internal environments, where a connection is created through natural coatings, such as wood, exposed concrete and miracema stone, making the residence welcoming and unifying the language of the environments. We highlight the infinity pool, strategically positioned at the back of the lot, which is integrated into the social area of ​​the residence, and has a breathtaking view.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "AD House / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções" [Casa AD / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções] 27 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982425/ad-house-ja-becker-arquitetura-e-construcoes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream