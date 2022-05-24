We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Salamis Summer House / AREA Architecture Research Athens

Salamis Summer House / AREA Architecture Research Athens

Save this project
Salamis Summer House / AREA Architecture Research Athens
Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

© Yorgis Yerolymbos© Yorgis Yerolymbos© Yorgis Yerolymbos© Yorgis Yerolymbos+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nisi, Greece
  • Architects: AREA, Architecture Research Athens
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yorgis Yerolymbos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumil, Zangra, BRIGHT, Cesi, Flor Gres, Ideal Standard, Komeal, Laria, Marmara Nikolis, QOOP, STELNIC
  • Design Team : Styliani Daouti, Giorgos Mitroulias, Michaeljohn Raftopoulos
  • Construction Supervision : Styliani Daouti
  • Models : Athina Fousteri, Anastasis Papadakis
  • Structural Engineer : Thanos Giannimaras, Nikos Rossis
  • Mechanical Engineer : Panos Kamboukos
  • Landscape Architect : Anna Ambatzi
  • City : Nisi
  • Country : Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

Text description provided by the architects. Fundamental questions about site, context, and landscape were the driving forces behind the design of this modest summer home on the island of Salamis, in the Saronic Gulf near Athens. While the history of the island is dominated by its geography -- in antiquity, the narrow straights separating the island from the mainland were famously instrumental in the Battle of Salamis -- the recent demise of the area's long and powerful role in the Greek shipbuilding industry emits a palpable sense of ambiguity about the island's future.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

A mirror to the uncertainty of its post-industrial landscape, Salamis' topographic position between land and sea, city and nature, resists the typical characterizations of a Greek island get-away. Lacking the aesthetic traits and assumed extroversion of the typical seaside destination, Salamis is home to a decidedly inward-looking community of residents.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

The plot itself is small and flat, lacking a view and without particularly remarkable features. Its primary virtues are an olive tree and a well. The house interprets the topography of the site through the mechanism of "introspection", organized as a perimeter condition that develops its own self-sufficient virtues through the fundamental resources of climate and outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In contrast to most of the island's year-round residences, which tend to exhibit a make-shift, "prosthetic" approach to spatial expansion through the chronic accumulation of built add-ons, the new summer house is conceived as a form of  "subtraction" from a single material volume containing sculptural voids. In this sense, the idea of going away on holiday is less about reinstating all of the material objects of city life, and more about the metaphor of shedding one's clothes in order to enjoy the tranquility of a home away from home.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

Exterior walls give the appearance of a monolithic volume, concealing the existence of a large interior courtyard at the center. A single, narrow passage leads visitors directly from the front yard to the courtyard, while a secondary, twin passage leads from the courtyard to the pool garden at the opposite end of the plot. Within the central courtyard, smaller glass volumes positioned around the olive tree provide the main living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

These are lined with full-height sliding glass doors that merge indoor and outdoor space at the same time that they control circulation from one end of the courtyard to the other. Maximum flexibility of movement is provided when all sliding glass doors are open, including the front and back gates of the house, creating a single, uninterrupted chain of outdoor spaces that extends the entire length of the site, as if splitting the house into two.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

All "private" areas within the program (bedrooms, bathrooms, and service areas) are concealed within the heavy exterior walls in a series of small, cave-like spaces. These are paired with secondary courtyards that provide light and porosity to the dense sequence of perimeter spaces. A guest wing operates independently from the rest of the house and is accessed through its own secondary courtyard, which also contains an old well.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AREA, Architecture Research Athens
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Salamis Summer House / AREA Architecture Research Athens" 24 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982357/salamis-summer-house-area-architecture-research-athens> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream