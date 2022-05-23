We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. 1/2 Coffee & Bar / CUN PANDA NANA Team

1/2 Coffee & Bar / CUN PANDA NANA Team

Save this project
1/2 Coffee & Bar / CUN PANDA NANA Team

© Xinghao Liu© Xinghao Liu© Xinghao Liu© Xinghao Liu+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Xiamen, China
  • Architects: CUN PANDA NANA Team
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Xinghao Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  瑞加微岩石, 瑞瓦金属, 立邦
  • Lighting Design : Vidlux&Crisman
  • Cheif Designers : Xuanna Cai, Jiacheng Lin
  • City : Xiamen
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

In 2018, a new cafe named 1/2 opened in Xiamen. In the past 4 years, it has developed into a coffee brand integrating coffee, inn, and customization. During the rapid development period, it plans to launch branches in Xiamen and surrounding islands. CUN PANDA NANA received this design commission. The client expects to create a composite space in Gulangyu that is more in line with the surrounding natural environment and more suitable for local architecture.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu
Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

A marine garden, a living museum of world architecture, a city of world heritage...these are the various annotations people give to Gulangyu, most of which show people’s fantasies and yearning for this small isolated island. As designers, Cai Xuanna and Lin Jiacheng are also expecting that in the future 1/2 Coffee & Bar (Gulangyu Store) will become one of the unique annotations of Gulangyu.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

Designers Cai Xunna and Lin Jiacheng start from the brand concept of 1/2 Coffee & Bar that an interesting life is half of mountains, rivers, lakes, and seas. Based on nature, the interior design organically combines the characteristics of the island and responds to the brand's ambition with a diverse and composite space.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu
Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

Located in Dadeji Bathing Beach on Shengqi Mountain of Gulangyu Island, the original structure of the project was part of the 19th-century building of Deji Company, which is a dome building with a natural sea view. The round architectural lines appear natural and harmonious next to the Dadeji Beach on Gulangyu Island.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

A simplified veranda architectural style is adopted to retain a large proportion of the original architectural form. The small-leaf ficus commonly seen on the island grows indoors in another way, where the main steel structures look like tree trunks, growing around the space and stretching out a broad "canopy" covering the ceiling, to create shadows and a shelter from the sun and rain in the humid, hot, and rainy subtropical region. It also creates an unseen space for ventilation and heat dissipation.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu
Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

Layers of leaves on the canopy form shadowy lights under the illumination of the "sunshine", projected on the ground. In the 1/2 Coffee & Bar, light strips are embedded in the gaps between the "twigs and trees" on the top, full of leisurely fun.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

When night falls, the surrounding is gradually wrapped in darkness, and the 1/2 Coffee & Bar shows its second identity. The gentle daytime forest sparks under the modern neon light. Whether it’s the 1/2 logo, the "trunk", or the "shade" big or small, they all have a bolder and modern appearance appealing to nightlife lovers.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

The gradually mature design skill is something to be commended. However, it is also necessary to avoid the stereotypes of strong vision and atmosphere. Giving a new entry point for the new generation of designers, designer Lin Jiacheng starts from the urban context, history and culture, and natural resources to create a spatial memory for 1/2 Coffee & Bar that belongs to Gulangyu Island.

Save this picture!
© Xinghao Liu
© Xinghao Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xiamen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CUN PANDA NANA Team
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "1/2 Coffee & Bar / CUN PANDA NANA Team" 23 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982340/1-2-coffee-and-bar-cun-panda-nana-team> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xinghao Liu

二分之一咖啡（鼓浪屿店） / 寸匠熊猫NANA团队

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream