CF House / Goncalo Duarte Pacheco

© Outro Estúdio© Outro Estúdio© Outro Estúdio© Outro Estúdio+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
  • Architects: Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  232
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Outro Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo, MARAZZI, Ayeme, Mitsubishi, NORFIRE, Perfilis
  • Lead Architect : Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
  • City : Caldas da Rainha
  • Country : Portugal
© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. PLACE. Casal do Frade is a small village, essentially identified by the “main street” and located on the upper level of a valley that is shaped by the river Arnóia. The plot is located at the highest level of the village and has a 180º view over the valley and the nearby forest to the north-east

© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio

CONCEPT. The house is conceived in the central part of the land, a stored building halfway up the slope. The concept for CF house development was defined through three conditions: 

© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio

  • Platform – Establishing the dwelling on a single level;
  • Patio - Arranging the volumes on a central patio enjoying the sunlight from the south-west It works as the “heart” of the house, taking advantage of a more intimate space that is reserved for the inhabitants of the house, with a small garden of aromatics and an almond tree framed with the living room;
  • Viewpoint – Private views, to experience different spaces and to work as a transition from the interior to the exterior. This condition takes advantage of the strategical location of the plot, enhanced by the various terraces. 

Model
Model

The final configuration of the house is defined by two horizontal planes, a floor and a roof which have the same shape embodying and aggregating the experience of the house around the patio.

Axo
Axo

CONSTRUCTION. The house is built according to simple construction systems, a reinforced concrete structure, with white-painted "capoto" walls, a single light-grey micro cement floor on the inside, and granite slabs on the outside. The project also is provided with sliding and pivoting shutters, which give the possibility of intimacy and security to the outdoor terraces.

© Outro Estúdio
© Outro Estúdio

Project gallery

Cite: "CF House / Goncalo Duarte Pacheco" [Casa CF / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco] 21 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982211/cf-house-goncalo-duarte-pacheco> ISSN 0719-8884

