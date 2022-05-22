We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lake House / esa Arquitectura

Lake House / esa Arquitectura
© Joan Muñoz
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses, Detail
Pereira, Colombia
  • Architects: esa Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joan Muñoz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Argos
  • Lead Architects : Luis Felipe Cuartas Correa, Luisa María Marín Cañas
  • Construction : esa Arquitectura
  • Design : Leidy Londoño, Diego Santos
  • Model Photograph : Daniel Colonia
  • Polished Concrete : DGB Aplicaciones
  • Plugs : Decorcentro
  • Mosaics : Viancha Miranda
  • Lighting : Luxcentro
  • Bamboo : Deko Bambú
  • Metalwork : Metaltécnica construcciones
  • City : Pereira
  • Country : Colombia
© Joan Muñoz
“La Cabaña” what its owner calls it, is located in a suburban and rural zone of Pereira city, in wet weather, surrounded by a big forest, a lake, and a lot of biodiversities. Wood is the main construction material and the main structure is concrete and steel.

© Joan Muñoz
Access Floor Plan
Access Floor Plan
Sección
Sección
© Joan Muñoz
The intervention allows the integration of the existing level of the house with the new space of the main room, bathroom, and dressing room. The program is incorporated into the same space unit. When leaning on the topography the space embeds under the level of the existing house connecting the view with the lake.

© Joan Muñoz
© Joan Muñoz
The stairs are considered in the project as the connector element between the existing and the new program.  Relevance is evident and a bit suggestive, as a black and almost hermetic box, the glance and the entrance of light by apertures incrusted in the volume to appreciate the landscape and absorb the light rays coming from the skylight. In the interior, the floor is faced with a combination of concrete and blue mosaics aligned with each stair tread.

© Joan Muñoz
© Joan Muñoz
The drama, not alienating to the intervention, starts going down to the main room. White walls, bamboo slats ceiling, polished concrete floor, and a big crystal wall framed with the doors and windows can be opened and closed according to the moment for the pleasurable enjoyment of a landscape that only the tropic can bring. Besides, a generic and private space as a bathroom includes one of the crystal walls with a circular window that pivots over its vertical axis to provide fresh and wet ventilation coming from the lake and its big trees, as the owner, a water and nature lover doesn't want to miss out the contemplation of the exterior house full of vegetation and calm waters.

© Joan Muñoz
