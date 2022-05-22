Lake House / esa Arquitectura

+ 25

Landscape Architecture, Houses, Detail • Pereira, Colombia Architects: esa Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Joan Muñoz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cemex Argos Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Luis Felipe Cuartas Correa, Luisa María Marín Cañas

Construction : esa Arquitectura

Design : Leidy Londoño, Diego Santos

Model Photograph : Daniel Colonia

Polished Concrete : DGB Aplicaciones

Plugs : Decorcentro

Mosaics : Viancha Miranda

Lighting : Luxcentro

Bamboo : Deko Bambú

Metalwork : Metaltécnica construcciones

City : Pereira

Country : Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

“La Cabaña” what its owner calls it, is located in a suburban and rural zone of Pereira city, in wet weather, surrounded by a big forest, a lake, and a lot of biodiversities. Wood is the main construction material and the main structure is concrete and steel.

The intervention allows the integration of the existing level of the house with the new space of the main room, bathroom, and dressing room. The program is incorporated into the same space unit. When leaning on the topography the space embeds under the level of the existing house connecting the view with the lake.

The stairs are considered in the project as the connector element between the existing and the new program. Relevance is evident and a bit suggestive, as a black and almost hermetic box, the glance and the entrance of light by apertures incrusted in the volume to appreciate the landscape and absorb the light rays coming from the skylight. In the interior, the floor is faced with a combination of concrete and blue mosaics aligned with each stair tread.

The drama, not alienating to the intervention, starts going down to the main room. White walls, bamboo slats ceiling, polished concrete floor, and a big crystal wall framed with the doors and windows can be opened and closed according to the moment for the pleasurable enjoyment of a landscape that only the tropic can bring. Besides, a generic and private space as a bathroom includes one of the crystal walls with a circular window that pivots over its vertical axis to provide fresh and wet ventilation coming from the lake and its big trees, as the owner, a water and nature lover doesn't want to miss out the contemplation of the exterior house full of vegetation and calm waters.