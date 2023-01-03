Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. Portugal
  5. MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos

MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos

Save
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos

MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodMOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyMOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Chair, SinkMOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, TableMOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Dental Clinic
Maia, Portugal
  • Architects: Tsou Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BRUMA, Egger, Hi-Macs, Knauf, Polyfloor, Sanindusa, Sonae Industria, Vescom
Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The new MOOD - Medicina Dentária clinic, in the city of Maia has an area of approximately 80 sqm on the ground floor with extra space in the basement connected by stairs.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Bathroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Two interconnecting dental offices and respective support spaces (water closet and locker room), reception and waiting spaces are intended.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Image 27 of 31
Planta de piso / Seção 01
Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The clinic's configuration favors the distribution of the dental offices next to the window to the south, where the dimensions are more generous and well suited. Based on this pre-definition, the public spaces (reception, waiting and circulation) are arranged towards the large front window to the east, leaving the technical and support spaces relegated to the interior areas.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Chair, Sink
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The functional organization is defined by a wall/membrane that divides the public and private zoning.
This wall configures the various public spaces, resulting in a decorative panel that frames the entire front window.
The sculptural wall has a wooden cladding with the doors hidden in the design of the wall itself. The proposed materiality conveys a comfortable and well-being environment. The finishes are tactile and natural.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The "sand-colored" vinyl flooring guarantees visual comfort, while complying with the resistance and hygiene requirements. The private spaces follow the same aesthetic intent, with washable decorative wall coverings.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The front window provided with a diaphanous curtain conveys the desired comfort In all spaces, a recessed soft ambient light is privileged.

Save this picture!
MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos - Windows, Chair, Facade, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua de D. Júlio Tavares Rebimbas, 4470 Maia, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tsou Arquitectos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicPortugal
Cite: "MOOD Dental Medicine / Tsou Arquitectos " [Clínica MOOD Medicina Dentária / Tsou Arquitectos ] 03 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982201/mood-dental-medicine-tsou-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags