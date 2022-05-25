We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Szoke House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Szoke House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Save this project
Szoke House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain
  • Architects: Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4844 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jesús Granada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Admonter, Cement Design, Robert McNeel & Associates, Schuco
  • Lead Architects : María José Aranguren López, José González Gallegos.
  • Collaborators : Pablo Aranguren López, Blanca Juanes Juanes, Alba Carrasco Simón, Ander Ibarra Paniagua, Francisco González Merino, María González Aranguren, Belén González Aranguren
  • City : San Lorenzo de El Escorial
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Szoke House is located on the southern slopes of Monte Abantos, at San Lorenzo de El Escorial, a small town close to the city of Madrid. Monte Abantos is full of pine trees and stands out for its unevenness and its rocky areas. The aim of the project is to ensure that the house blends with the natural environment it settles in and to make the most out of the landscape around it: La Herrería forest to the southwest and the Royal Site of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, a basilica and royal palace from the 16th century to the east.  

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Schemes
Schemes
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

To meet the aim of the project, the house is fragmented into a sequence of small connected volumes that settle into fairly steep land in order to achieve a small-scale object that blends with the ground, especially in the upper part of the plot. The texture and color of the house, made of rusted corten steel, merges with the granite stoned ground darkened by erosion as well as the reddish tones of the pine trees.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The project is positioned along a north-south longitudinal axis. Through different levels in its interior, the house opens itself to the landscape and its magnificent views through large perforations in order to find the best orientation for the long winter of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, making sure that the shortest day of the year’s last ray of sunshine will fall upon the façade. The house turns toward the Northeast as well, with a large porch that faces the Domes of the Monastery and it’s opened on two fronts to take advantage of the cool air currents from the pine forest.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The lowest area of ​​the house contains an office, a games room, a workshop, a guest master bedroom, a laundry room, storage, and a utility room.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The main level is divided by the access to the house into two areas: the sleeping area to the left and the kitchen, the living-dining room area, and the library to the right, making the latter the highest volume and the space with the best views of the house.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The entire envelope system, its cladding, and sloping roofs are solved with a unique corten steel finishing solution. With this predominant material and the particular design of the house that lands on the slope it is intended to integrate the building with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Szoke House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos" [Casa Szoke / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos] 25 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982193/szoke-house-aranguren-and-gallegos-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream