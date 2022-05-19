We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Site Verrier de Meisenthal / SO-IL + FREAKS Architecture

Site Verrier de Meisenthal / SO-IL + FREAKS Architecture

Site Verrier de Meisenthal / SO-IL + FREAKS Architecture
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Meisenthal, France
  • So Il Team : Florian Idenburg, Jing Liu, Ilias Papageorgiou, Lucie Rebeyrol, Ian Ollivier, Seunghyun Kang, Pietro Pagliaro, Danny Duong, Antoine Vacheron
  • Freaks Team : Yves Pasquet, Cyril Gauthier, Guillaume Aubry, Bertrand Courtot, Axel Simon
  • Scenography : dUCKS
  • Museography : Designers Unit
  • Cost Estimator  : MDETC
  • Planning Management : C2Bi
  • City : Meisenthal
  • Country : France
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Hidden in the bucolic landscape of Northern Vosges Natural Park, Site Verrier de Meisenthal is a publicly funded active cultural center in a historic glass factory dating back to the 18th century.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Site plan
Site plan

Three independent yet interrelated institutions: the glass museum (Musée du Verre et du cristal) – a living memory tracing the history of glass at the site; the CIAV (Centre International d’Art Verrier) – an international glass art center where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary practices; and the Cadhame (Halle verrière) – a multidisciplinary cultural space hosting art installations, happenings and concerts are sited at varying floor levels. Our intervention unifies them to define a contemporary institutional identity in dialogue with an industrial heritage.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Section
Section

An undulating poured-in-place concrete surface alludes to glass production as it unites the buildings. The surface functions as roof, ceiling, and wall, connecting the buildings’ ground floors to frame a public plaza. New functions are sensitively introduced under and over this surface, including offices, workshop areas, a cafe and restaurant.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Existing building functions are reimaged and extended: the factory hall is given a new entrance on a previously unused basement floor and a 500-seat black box theater that can be reconfigured as a theater with standing room for 700 or opened into a concert hall for 3,000.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The new public space heightens civic awareness of the historical site and also introduces a highly flexible venue for outdoor theater, concerts, and seasonal festivities.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
SO-IL
FREAKS Architecture
