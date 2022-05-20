Coral Pavilion / cmDesign Atelier

+ 14

Design Team : Nneka Igboh, Efe Egube, Molade Lawal, Margeret Udonsak, Odion Erabhahiemen

City : Lagos

Country : Nigeria

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This striking, minimal beach pavilion was designed to have a fully indoor/outdoor feel, with the comfort of a living room in a space that is largely open with dramatic views and cooling airflow. ​

It is conceived as a space to gather away from the frenetic energy of Lagos, as it is located on a peninsula accessible only by boat from the core of the city, the clean-lined, elegant space has the feeling of being nestled on a remote, natural island – yet is still within city limits, serving as a nearby rural outpost for easy day trips.

The building is designed to take full advantage of the directional wind and takes into account the equatorial location to build spaces where there are striking geometric lines of shade created by the sun year-round. Color played an important role in the pavilion from the calming aqua of the pool to the olive green accents in the furniture. The floating coral-pink pool deck contrasts elegantly against the golden yellow sand of the beach.