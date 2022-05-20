We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Nigeria
  5. Coral Pavilion / cmDesign Atelier

Coral Pavilion / cmDesign Atelier

Save this project
Coral Pavilion / cmDesign Atelier

© Tolulope Sanusi© Tolulope Sanusi© Tolulope Sanusi© Tolulope Sanusi+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Lagos, Nigeria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi

Text description provided by the architects. This striking, minimal beach pavilion was designed to have a fully indoor/outdoor feel, with the comfort of a living room in a space that is largely open with dramatic views and cooling airflow. ​

Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi

It is conceived as a space to gather away from the frenetic energy of Lagos, as it is located on a peninsula accessible only by boat from the core of the city, the clean-lined, elegant space has the feeling of being nestled on a remote, natural island – yet is still within city limits, serving as a nearby rural outpost for easy day trips.

Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi

The building is designed to take full advantage of the directional wind and takes into account the equatorial location to build spaces where there are striking geometric lines of shade created by the sun year-round. Color played an important role in the pavilion from the calming aqua of the pool to the olive green accents in the furniture. The floating coral-pink pool deck contrasts elegantly against the golden yellow sand of the beach.

Save this picture!
© Tolulope Sanusi
© Tolulope Sanusi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
cmDesign Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesNigeria
Cite: "Coral Pavilion / cmDesign Atelier" 20 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982165/coral-pavilion-cmdesign-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream