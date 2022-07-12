We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Spain
  5. Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio

Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio

Save this project
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio

Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamOsom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BeamOsom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOsom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Coffee Shop
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Berd Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aleson del Villar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Futucret, Kitchen Consult, La Marzocco
  • Lead Architects : Marcos Gonzalez Mazza, Pedro Rivarola
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aleson del Villar

Text description provided by the architects. Berd Studio presents a project for a Coffee Atelier in Justicia, Madrid, combining the minimalist and simple style of the studio with the eclectic air that its clients were looking for. The project consists of creating a space free of stereotypes, a specialty coffee run by its owners, Manuela, chef, and Martina, barista. A meeting place where events of all kinds take place, music, art, cooking, coffee, casual meetings and even a co-workspace, everyone is welcome, including pets.

Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Aleson del Villar

The place was originally an old coal factory in Madrid that contributes with its eclectic stamp. We decided to keep the concrete in ceilings and wood in columns in their original version and raised a high micro cement base using natural pigments from which the fixed furniture of the premises emerged, such as the main bar, benches, and sinks. This was designed to give support and continuity to the entire space by joining the kitchen, the bar, and the waiting area with the sitting area and the bathroom.

Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Aleson del Villar
Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Beam
© Aleson del Villar
Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Aleson del Villar
Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Aleson del Villar

Together with the client, we decided on a neutral palette of gray, white, and black materials, followed by woods, aged mirrors, and handcrafted plasters that try not to appropriate the space or limit it, but give space to the free arrangement of furniture designed especially for this place, which also allows flexibility in its distribution.

Save this picture!
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sink, Beam
© Aleson del Villar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Berd Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSpain
Cite: "Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio" [Cafeteria Osom / Berd Studio] 12 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982132/osom-coffee-shop-berd-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream