Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio

City : Madrid

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Berd Studio presents a project for a Coffee Atelier in Justicia, Madrid, combining the minimalist and simple style of the studio with the eclectic air that its clients were looking for. The project consists of creating a space free of stereotypes, a specialty coffee run by its owners, Manuela, chef, and Martina, barista. A meeting place where events of all kinds take place, music, art, cooking, coffee, casual meetings and even a co-workspace, everyone is welcome, including pets.

The place was originally an old coal factory in Madrid that contributes with its eclectic stamp. We decided to keep the concrete in ceilings and wood in columns in their original version and raised a high micro cement base using natural pigments from which the fixed furniture of the premises emerged, such as the main bar, benches, and sinks. This was designed to give support and continuity to the entire space by joining the kitchen, the bar, and the waiting area with the sitting area and the bathroom.

Together with the client, we decided on a neutral palette of gray, white, and black materials, followed by woods, aged mirrors, and handcrafted plasters that try not to appropriate the space or limit it, but give space to the free arrangement of furniture designed especially for this place, which also allows flexibility in its distribution.