Casa granero / Sur taller de arquitectura

Casa granero / Sur taller de arquitectura

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Falda del Carmen, Argentina
  • Architects: Sur taller de arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3552 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Sika, ACINDAR, Aluar, Atrim, FV, Holcim, Hormiblock, Ilva, JOHNSON, Trimble Navigation, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Julia Ravelo
  • Engineering : Marcela Tissera
  • Collaborators : Sofía Bringas, Manuel Villafañe
  • City : Falda del Carmen
  • Country : Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Granero is a permanent-use house, conceived for a family that enjoys gatherings, friends, farming, cooking, furniture-making, and animal raising.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It pretends to be a contemporary adaptation of agricultural spaces for the collection and conservation of seeds. It uses the idea of a flexible and safe space for inclement weather. Protection and production.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The main house is located between carob trees, with the purpose to live under them, freeing this way enough space for a second stage of the house, an orchard, and a patio. Inside the property, there´s also an old van that is used as a workshop and guest house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the main space, the kitchen is the gravity center of family life. The bar/cook table is located in the direction of a huge large window that takes the full heights of the house and allows daily to contemplate and experience the existing carob trees on the property. It pretends to be a space of gatherings and celebrations where the limits between interior and exterior are blurred under the big roof.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house adapts to the local weather that suffers from big storms. The location of the garage and the most-closed walls are south-oriented, leaving minimal but strategical openings in order to not lose the views of the carrot trees and the horizon. In the north orientation, there´s the gallery that creates a weather filter as well as a space of transition between interior and exterior.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The materiality is solved by a monolithic base of 27cm-thick brick walls, in contrast to the light roof formed by metallic profile-structural beams, which modulate the house. Metal, aluminum, and glass on the other hand allow, at strategic points, the connection between the exterior and interior. The materials used in its natural finish are devoid of plasters and coatings. Everything proposed is genuinely structural.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

