World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Other Facilities
  Pavilion in Manhufe / Guilherme Machado Vaz

Pavilion in Manhufe / Guilherme Machado Vaz

Pavilion in Manhufe / Guilherme Machado Vaz
© José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos

Other Facilities
  Architects: Guilherme Machado Vaz
  Area :  256
  Year :  2021
  Photographs
    José Campos
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    DAGOL
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Manhufe Pavilion is located next to a set of three black (and red) buildings, located in a parking lot in Matosinhos (Porto) that we designed a few years ago.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Along with two of the existing buildings, it will be used to teach children the particularities of public and private space. Inside the pavilion, city streets and car circulation will be simulated so they can learn the basic rules - like crossing the street, understanding traffic signals, etc.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Plan
Plan
Section - Diagram
Section - Diagram

The aim was to have a eco friendly building that could take advantage of natural light and natural ventilation to reduce energy consumption. The shape of the building arises from that purpose. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

The squared inverted step pyramid has been designed before by Edoardo Sianesi (Textile Pavilion, Milan, 1957) and Pezo von Elrichschausen (Casa Nida, Chile, 2015) (and probably more…). The ‘negative’ version of this shape can be found in many of India’s stepwells. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

In this case, this shape was used because it generates façade shadowing for summer solar exposure and enables the appropriation of the inferior horizontal surface of the cantilever as a permanent transversal ventilation system.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The building has a concrete base (and foundation), that turns into a bench on the inside. A steel structure gives form to the inverted pyramid and it’s fixed to the concrete element. A translucent polycarbonate skin involves the steel skeleton and allows natural light to come inside.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Guilherme Machado Vaz
Steel

