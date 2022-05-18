We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Guaecá House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

Guaecá House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

Save this project
Guaecá House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia do Guaeca, Brazil
  • Architects: Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Brancô Decor, Celmar, Deca, Eletrolux, Hunter Douglas, IDEA, Pedra Madeira Branca, Portobello
  • Lead Architect : Gustavo Martinhão
  • Lead Architects : Gustavo Martinhão, Marcella Belluzzo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The Guaecá Residence, located on a beautiful beach on the north coast of São Paulo, was designed for two families. The great challenge of the project was to reconcile the extensive program, with seven suites, two being master suites, to comfortably serve families and guests on a 400 m2 area.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

In this sense, the optimization and integration of spaces were fundamental. On the ground floor the social areas, swimming pool, service areas, and two suites are organized. On the upper floor, the other five suites are distributed. The living room was designed with double-height ceilings to create a visual connection between the floors, making the environment appear larger, as well as providing better air circulation and natural lighting. The second flight of stairs leads to the roof of the house, which is a continuation of the leisure area with a spa, solarium, fire pit, and the best view of the mountain and sea.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The environmental comfort and preservation of the building over the years were also fundamental aspects of the project and guided the architectural details and the materials used. For sun and heavy rain protection, chamfered metallic bevels surround the entire house on both floors. Also, to help with the thermal issue, all environments have sliding floor-ceiling frames in addition to louvers and shutters that allow cross ventilation, privacy, and control of sunlight. 

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

As for materials, the perforated aluminum sheets in cortén color, resistant to the sea brise, lining all the fronts, along with the stone and wooden ceiling that bring coziness and tropical touch to the architecture of more solid volumes and straight lines.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Guaecá House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos" [Residência Guaecá / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos] 18 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982048/guaeca-house-belluzzo-martinhao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream