Naluwan Culture Center / FieldEvo Design Studio + LinBoYang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

+ 31

Electrical & Plumbing : Rong Hua construction

City : Hsinchu

Country : Taiwan (ROC)

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Community center. What is a “community center”? Is it a hut constructed of wood? Can simply a tree fulfill the requirement? When it comes to “gathering”, it should not be constrained by the frame of how a space is defined. Therefore, the clear boundary formed by walls is not necessary when defining a culture center.

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

A terminal on a 17km coastline. Based on the infrastructure of the 17 Kilometers Coastline Scenic Area in Hsinchu, there is no spot for visitors to stop for a rest at Naluwan street. The design of the culture center turns the site into a terminal, or it could say, a station-like gathering place where indigenous peoples, residents, and visitors intertwine all the experiences and various viewpoints.

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Horizontal. It is quite touching when looking out to the ocean with the horizon stretched on all sides and meandered to the farthest. There is nothing but only an integrated scene. Is it possible that the culture center blends into the surroundings? Though artificial production cannot entirely imitate nature, how to create a building that can be treated like a part of the environment is always the topic we have to focus on.

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Fluid motion. When the culture center stands alone without visitors, it merges with the landscape quietly. When people come, wind and light entice them to explore and interact freely. Curve walls, transparent glass doors, and undefined rooms drive visitors to walk around. Promenade through space cause curiosity. Imaging that water flow all over the wetland and hermit crabs crawl on the sand. These forces and energy grow endlessly, like how nature is.

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Hiking. Normally, the building itself is the most important part when having an architectural tour. However, enjoying the view should take much more time than starring at the building in Naluwan Culture Center. Because of the elevated lookout, visitors have the opportunity to feel the surroundings. The standing wall restricts the sight to one side only. Therefore, the whole experience of walking up to the top is like hiking. After the journey leads visitors to the top platform, they have already unintentionally browsed the spectacular panorama of the coastline.

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © WENYA STUDIO + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Conscious curve. The curves that seemed to be settled casually are formed by the accurate calculation over and over according to sunlight angle. In order not to reduce the efficiency of construction, the curves are rearranged to prevent them from being scattered. However, visitors will not figure out that the space is designed based on four virtual circles. All they will do is interact and move between these curves freely and spontaneously.