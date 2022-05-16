We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Higueras / CoA Arquitectura

Casa Higueras / CoA Arquitectura

Save this project
Casa Higueras / CoA Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Chacala, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 100 m from the sea and at the foot of an interior street of a private subdivision, in deep jungle terrain, is a house to be inhabited 24-7 by a family of 4 and visitors. The vegetation and trees are abundant, the fig trees stand out for their size and shape of trunks, roots, and branches.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The house is located towards the back of the lot, taking advantage of the front vegetation seeking privacy, and complementing it with gardening and gravel, a route is generated from the street and garage access to the house. It is entered through a palapa for social use, and through a low volume with a compartment to house shoes, you access the "closed" day area of the house.

Save this picture!
Planta - Baja
Planta - Baja
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The floor plan takes the form of a broken shape as a result of the geometry of the site and the intention of opening and finishing off the open spaces, generated around the fig trees and other vegetation, keeping away from the neighbor's views. On the ground floor, the interior spaces open onto verandas that, in addition to serving as a transition to the exterior spaces, protect from the sun and rain and link the main volume with the visitor volume.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Columns and polished concrete walls contain the wooden windows and support the rough flattened monolithic volume of the upper floor. Inside, contrasting with the Parota carpentry, with the flattened light-colored ones, the aim is to increase the luminosity, diminished by the perennial shadow of the jungle. On the upper floor, corresponding to each room, the volume is perforated to place windows-living room, a balcony, and an outdoor shower in direct relation to the jungle landscape.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CoA Arquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Higueras / CoA Arquitectura" [Casa Higueras / CoA Arquitectura] 16 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981970/casa-higueras-coa-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream