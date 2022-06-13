We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteFederica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamFederica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckFederica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Villa Serrana, Uruguay
  • Architects: TATU Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcos Guiponi
  • Lead Architects : Leandro Alegre, Horacio Goday, Martin Olivera
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Villa Serrana in an elevated area of the sierras. The key to the project arises from the search to enhance the depth of the landscape on the back end of the plot of land. The access from the highest area of the land offered the possibility of using the house itself as a threshold, or transitional element between the street and the deep landscape of the valley.

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Marcos Guiponi
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

It was sought to enhance this condition of artificial passage, capable of inviting to pass through the architecture as if it were really a tunnel that gives access to another landscape condition. This experience is based on the front-view spatial transition where the shelter functions as a tunnel that receives and shelters the user while crossing it. To achieve this, a continuous semi-exterior spatiality was generated that links the expansion of the living-dining room with the side tunnel that gives access to the shelter and crosses it transversely.

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting
© Marcos Guiponi
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
© Marcos Guiponi
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Image 21 of 26
Section - AA
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

In turn, it was decided to give the construction a homogeneous texture on the outside that had minimal maintenance and was easy to assemble, as opposed to the interior where a warm wooden texture was chosen for surfaces in general.

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Guiponi

Project gallery

About this office
TATÚ Arquitectura
Office

