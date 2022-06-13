Federica House / TATU Arquitectura

+ 26

Houses • Villa Serrana, Uruguay Architects: TATU Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 80 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Marcos Guiponi

Lead Architects : Leandro Alegre, Horacio Goday, Martin Olivera

Design Team : Lucía Arce, Lucas Cardona

City : Villa Serrana

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Villa Serrana in an elevated area of the sierras. The key to the project arises from the search to enhance the depth of the landscape on the back end of the plot of land. The access from the highest area of the land offered the possibility of using the house itself as a threshold, or transitional element between the street and the deep landscape of the valley.

It was sought to enhance this condition of artificial passage, capable of inviting to pass through the architecture as if it were really a tunnel that gives access to another landscape condition. This experience is based on the front-view spatial transition where the shelter functions as a tunnel that receives and shelters the user while crossing it. To achieve this, a continuous semi-exterior spatiality was generated that links the expansion of the living-dining room with the side tunnel that gives access to the shelter and crosses it transversely.

In turn, it was decided to give the construction a homogeneous texture on the outside that had minimal maintenance and was easy to assemble, as opposed to the interior where a warm wooden texture was chosen for surfaces in general.