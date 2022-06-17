We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyGlass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamGlass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGlass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibiporã, Brazil
  • Architects: Ser Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1475 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arauco, Blindex, Coral, Deca, Portobello, Quartzolit, Tigre, Votorantim
  • Lead Architects : Antônio Carlos Dias Junior
Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Placed in Ibiporã, in the countryside of Paraná state- BR, in a newly inaugurated neighborhood with few houses built, Casa de Vidro (Glass House) occupies a plot of 300m², with 137m² of built area.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá

Attending a low budget, the owner's skills as a carpenter and locksmith were of great importance and fundamental to become the project feasible, where the constructive elements that guided it were entirely executed by the owner, for example, the frames, metal structures, and wooden ceiling.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Manuel Sá
Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Image 20 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Image 13 of 20
Section A
Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Manuel Sá

With functional and intuitive zoning, the house is arranged on the ground in 3 blocks that are articulated to form an internal patio.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Once you enter the plot, the first impression is given by the living room. The high ceiling summed to the glass closures, clearly delimit the vertical and horizontal planes, resulting in a unique feeling for the user that the roof, designed in a metallic structure and wooden lining, seems to float above the construction.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Taking advantage of the natural resources available, the bedrooms face the west side to the internal patio, strategically aiming to release the heat and enjoy naturals lighting and ventilation, besides that, the intimate transit is permeated by a french window facing the left side which enables the sunlight to illuminate the area in the morning as well as a crossed ventilation there. The permeability, guarantee pleasant views for the external patio.

In the block behind the plot, is placed: the gourmet area, also seeking to provide permeability and views for the patio; toilet and bathroom in the suite that has a zenith opening which ensures natural lighting and ventilation to the ambient.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The support and services rooms are located in the southern area, separated from the main entrance to the house and front setback by a delimitative laundry wall which complements the façade's volumetry and also provides direct access to the kitchen.

Glass House / Ser Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

About this office
Ser Arquitetos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
