Glass House / Ser Arquitetos

+ 20

Houses • Ibiporã, Brazil Architects: Ser Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1475 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Chaos Group Adobe Systems Incorporated , Arauco , Blindex , Coral , Deca , Portobello , Quartzolit , Tigre , Votorantim Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Antônio Carlos Dias Junior

Project Team : Wellington Nicastro, Luigi Bonno Bolfer, Caio Risso, Rafael Peixoto Biscaia.

City : Ibiporã

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Placed in Ibiporã, in the countryside of Paraná state- BR, in a newly inaugurated neighborhood with few houses built, Casa de Vidro (Glass House) occupies a plot of 300m², with 137m² of built area.

Attending a low budget, the owner's skills as a carpenter and locksmith were of great importance and fundamental to become the project feasible, where the constructive elements that guided it were entirely executed by the owner, for example, the frames, metal structures, and wooden ceiling.

With functional and intuitive zoning, the house is arranged on the ground in 3 blocks that are articulated to form an internal patio.

Once you enter the plot, the first impression is given by the living room. The high ceiling summed to the glass closures, clearly delimit the vertical and horizontal planes, resulting in a unique feeling for the user that the roof, designed in a metallic structure and wooden lining, seems to float above the construction.

Taking advantage of the natural resources available, the bedrooms face the west side to the internal patio, strategically aiming to release the heat and enjoy naturals lighting and ventilation, besides that, the intimate transit is permeated by a french window facing the left side which enables the sunlight to illuminate the area in the morning as well as a crossed ventilation there. The permeability, guarantee pleasant views for the external patio.

In the block behind the plot, is placed: the gourmet area, also seeking to provide permeability and views for the patio; toilet and bathroom in the suite that has a zenith opening which ensures natural lighting and ventilation to the ambient.

The support and services rooms are located in the southern area, separated from the main entrance to the house and front setback by a delimitative laundry wall which complements the façade's volumetry and also provides direct access to the kitchen.