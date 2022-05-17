Madcoffee Coffee Shop & Design Studio / Madarq studio

+ 18

Glass Work : Vidrio Bisel

Stainless Steel : Progil

City : Monterrey

Country : Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Madcoffee is a hybrid between a specialty coffee shop and a design studio located in Monterrey, Mexico. Inspired by specialty coffee and the love for design, the cafeteria redefines the conventional design studio and is a physical representation or showroom where you can visualize the skills of the studio and the new design trends, promoting the creation of spaces that stimulate the senses and gradually enrich the local community.

To make it more accessible to the community, the project is based on creating a mix between a coffee shop and a design studio. Unlike a conventional design studio, the combination of the two programs allows for the making of a more open environment where the visitor can enjoy the different functions in a more casual way while having a cup of coffee. The trajectory begins from the main entrance where you are greeted by a corridor of just 2.3 meters (7.5 ft) high without views of the place. At the end of the corridor the programs are discovered; to the left is the coffee shop and public spaces with a height of 6 meters (19.7 ft) that gives a sense of relief and spaciousness. On the other side to the right are the stairs that lead to the private programs such as the meeting room and the design studio.

The place is designed to give focus to material samples. These are samples cut from various sizes and materials such as natural stones, metals, woods, and others that are displayed as focal points within the space. Customers will be able to interact with them and visualize them in their future projects. In addition to customer interaction, the samples are a visual attraction that complements the overall space.