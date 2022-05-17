We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Madcoffee Coffee Shop & Design Studio / Madarq studio

Madcoffee Coffee Shop & Design Studio / Madarq studio
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Coffee Shop
Monterrey, Mexico
  Architects: Madarq studio
  Area: 150
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Inu Lee
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CB2, Wendelbo, Grupo Tenerife
  Glass Work: Vidrio Bisel
  Stainless Steel: Progil
  City: Monterrey
  Country: Mexico
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Madcoffee is a hybrid between a specialty coffee shop and a design studio located in Monterrey, Mexico. Inspired by specialty coffee and the love for design, the cafeteria redefines the conventional design studio and is a physical representation or showroom where you can visualize the skills of the studio and the new design trends, promoting the creation of spaces that stimulate the senses and gradually enrich the local community.

© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee

To make it more accessible to the community, the project is based on creating a mix between a coffee shop and a design studio. Unlike a conventional design studio, the combination of the two programs allows for the making of a more open environment where the visitor can enjoy the different functions in a more casual way while having a cup of coffee. The trajectory begins from the main entrance where you are greeted by a corridor of just 2.3 meters (7.5 ft) high without views of the place. At the end of the corridor the programs are discovered; to the left is the coffee shop and public spaces with a height of 6 meters (19.7 ft) that gives a sense of relief and spaciousness. On the other side to the right are the stairs that lead to the private programs such as the meeting room and the design studio.

© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
Plan - First floor
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee

The place is designed to give focus to material samples. These are samples cut from various sizes and materials such as natural stones, metals, woods, and others that are displayed as focal points within the space. Customers will be able to interact with them and visualize them in their future projects. In addition to customer interaction, the samples are a visual attraction that complements the overall space.

© Inu Lee
© Inu Lee

Project location

Address: Monterrey, N.L., Mexico

Madarq studio
