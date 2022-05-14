We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Australia
  ODE Dermatology Clinic / Foolscap Studio

ODE Dermatology Clinic / Foolscap Studio

ODE Dermatology Clinic / Foolscap Studio

© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Wellness Interiors
Melbourne, Australia
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Text description provided by the architects. ODE Dermatology fuses retail with hospitality-style service and hotel-inspired luxury to create a unique wellness destination. Housed in a heritage building on Melbourne’s premium Gertrude Street, a technology overhaul and sumptuous interior fit-out reflects the client’s dual medical and aesthetic philosophy: that holistic skincare should be an ‘ode to one’s self.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Establishing her very first independent clinic, medical dermatologist, Dr. Shyamalar Gunatheesan, engaged our studio to create ODE: a destination that draws on the tenets of high-end retail and hospitality to offer a holistic wellness experience.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Plans
Plans
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The brief was to design a skin care clinic that didn't feel like a sterile environment, but rather more like a luxury-inspired hotel. Our design strategy placed an emphasis on inner beauty, informing our conceptual approach: ‘Inside-out’ references the body through translucent and transformative materials, while ‘duality as a unity’ balances human with the high-tech, manifested through contemporary design insertions in a heritage context.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Despite a heritage overlay on the façade only, our studio elected to retain the entire double-brick shopfront and former residence (bar a small fiber cement board lean-to addition). This allowed us to restore original details and integrate them into a design that promotes the adaptive reuse of a Victorian building while adhering to stringent Australian regulations required for clinical treatment zones. Planning considerations were made for a dedicated staff room and nurse’s station, sterilization facilities, and the concealment of large medical equipment within custom joinery.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Maximizing its shopfront, ODE’s reception, and retail space (renamed ‘concierge’) acts as a beacon to passersby. Glowing, reflective, and opalescent surfaces are balanced by a dramatic, light-absorbing velvet curtain that leads clients down the clinic’s ‘spine’: a specially designed side extension, topped with a leafy lightwell. This intervention, as well as a ground floor extension to the rear, proved crucial to the functioning of the space and provided an opportunity to bring in diffused natural light and indoor greenery.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Clients await their consultations in the centrally located decompression lounge, furnished with designer pieces, soft textiles, and a lustrous, custom-designed houndstooth rug, while treatment rooms offer state-of-the-art therapies in elevated environments. A series of striking photographic prints throughout, heighten the multisensory journey.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Project location

Address:Melbourne VIC, Australia

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "ODE Dermatology Clinic / Foolscap Studio" 14 May 2022. ArchDaily.

