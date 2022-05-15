We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Green House / Circle Studio Architects

Green House / Circle Studio Architects

Save this project
Green House / Circle Studio Architects

© Jade Cantwell© Jade Cantwell© Jade Cantwell© Jade Cantwell+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Extension
Melbourne, Australia
  • Styling : Bea & Co.
  • City : Melbourne
  • Country : Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell

Text description provided by the architects. This project was an extension to an existing weatherboard house in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Whilst the site was a considerable size, the client was after a modest solution that retained the large backyard and provided a warm private sanctuary to relax, unwind, and have a glass of wine.

Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell
Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell

South-facing backyards are always a challenge when the best natural light is obscured by the other half of the home. To catch as much light as possible, the roof was lifted over the existing house, with clerestory windows scooping in the northern sunlight.

Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell
Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell

The exterior is clad with deep green tiles reminiscent of the old pubs of the north, which catch the light as the sun changes its path throughout the day. A spotted gum deck and window box contrast against the green. On the inside, timber joinery warms the space and a window seat tucked into the corner provides a private place to read a book with a cup of tea in hand.

Save this picture!
© Jade Cantwell
© Jade Cantwell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Circle Studio Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia
Cite: "Green House / Circle Studio Architects" 15 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981892/green-house-circle-studio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream