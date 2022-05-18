The Beauty of Simplicity: Getting to Know the Work of Lins Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture! Juizado Especial Cível e Criminal de Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França

The hammock swaying on the balcony, the sunlight passing through the pierced elements in a dance of light and shadow, the vibrant color marking the spaces and bringing life, these are some of the characteristics present in the daily life of the works of the quartet that form Lins Arquitetos Associados.

From the northeastern backlands, more precisely from the city of Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará, this family of architects has been gaining ground and drawing attention in all regions of Brazil. With its architecture environmentally concerned and carefully inserted into the context, the team materializes in contemporary projects local vernacular references with construction techniques and artisanal knowledge that qualify the designed spaces.

Jorge Mauro Soares Lins (father), George de Menezes Lins (son), Cíntia Menezes Lins de Matos (daughter) and Deborah Martins de Oliveira Lins (George's wife) founded the office Lins Arquitetos Associados in 2011. Since then, the team has been working with different scales and programs, from the city to the building and the furniture. However, despite the multiple proportions, the main focus is always the same: to present works that show the places where they are inserted, absorbing the cultural aspects, necessarily using materials and labor present in the regions and adapting to the climate. In other words, there is a search for unique and non-reproducible architectural solutions, which are entirely dependent on the place where they are located.

Their projects demystify the idea that good architecture must present expensive and luxurious materials and show us that beauty lies in the simplicity of choices. Whether in bioclimatic vernacular strategies, such as balconies and double height ceilings, whether in the use of striking colors or the whitewashed facades of houses, or in the application of hollow bricks, brises or ceramic bricks that protect from the scorching sun, but allow the fresh breeze to pass, all strategies are designed to ensure the necessary thermal comfort, but also bring poetry. Also striking in the projects is the experimentalism allied to consolidated construction techniques.

Find out more about the work of Lins Arquitetos Associados through this selection of projects from the office.

