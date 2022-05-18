We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Beauty of Simplicity: Getting to Know the Work of Lins Arquitetos Associados

Save this article
The hammock swaying on the balcony, the sunlight passing through the pierced elements in a dance of light and shadow, the vibrant color marking the spaces and bringing life, these are some of the characteristics present in the daily life of the works of the quartet that form Lins Arquitetos Associados.

Clinic School FVS / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Unileão Gym and School / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Juizado Especial Cível e Criminal de Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Lins Arquitetos Associados Office / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França

From the northeastern backlands, more precisely from the city of Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará, this family of architects has been gaining ground and drawing attention in all regions of Brazil. With its architecture environmentally concerned and carefully inserted into the context, the team materializes in contemporary projects local vernacular references with construction techniques and artisanal knowledge that qualify the designed spaces.

Jorge Mauro Soares Lins (father), George de Menezes Lins (son), Cíntia Menezes Lins de Matos (daughter) and Deborah Martins de Oliveira Lins (George's wife) founded the office Lins Arquitetos Associados in 2011. Since then, the team has been working with different scales and programs, from the city to the building and the furniture. However, despite the multiple proportions, the main focus is always the same: to present works that show the places where they are inserted, absorbing the cultural aspects, necessarily using materials and labor present in the regions and adapting to the climate. In other words, there is a search for unique and non-reproducible architectural solutions, which are entirely dependent on the place where they are located.

Legal Practice Center / Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Legal Practice Center / Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França

Their projects demystify the idea that good architecture must present expensive and luxurious materials and show us that beauty lies in the simplicity of choices. Whether in bioclimatic vernacular strategies, such as balconies and double height ceilings, whether in the use of striking colors or the whitewashed facades of houses, or in the application of hollow bricks, brises or ceramic bricks that protect from the scorching sun, but allow the fresh breeze to pass, all strategies are designed to ensure the necessary thermal comfort, but also bring poetry. Also striking in the projects is the experimentalism allied to consolidated construction techniques.

Find out more about the work of Lins Arquitetos Associados through this selection of projects from the office.

Unileão Gym and School

Unileão Gym and School / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
C House

C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Pavilhões Educacionais Unileão

Pavilhões Educacionais Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Residência JS

Residência JS / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Legal Practice Center / Unileão

Legal Practice Center / Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Clinic School FVS

Clinic School FVS / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Juizado Especial Cível e Criminal de Unileão

Juizado Especial Cível e Criminal de Unileão / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
Lins Arquitetos Associados Office

Lins Arquitetos Associados Office / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image © Joana França
