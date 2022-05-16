We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  Rambla Climate-House / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Rambla Climate-House / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Rambla Climate-House / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Molina de Segura, Spain
  • City : Molina de Segura
  • Country : Spain
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Since the 1980s, vast stretches of land in the formerly-rural county of Molina de egura (Murcia) have been exploited to create suburbs. The result of this exploitation is a flattening of the land’s topographies and the destruction of its territorial system of ravines (ramblas). Ramblas constitute a fabric of veins carved by seasonal rainfall in the dry steppe landscape. In them, humidity accumulates, and biodiversity flourishes. They constitute corridors of freshness, carbon fixation, and ecological entanglement that play a crucial role in the climatic and earthy stability of Molina de Segura’s ecosystems.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The Rambla Climate-House works as a climatic and ecological device. It is part of a series of associative initiatives, developed at the scale of independent citizens, to contribute to reparations for the environmental and climate damage caused by over urbanization in Molina de Segura. The Rambla Climate-House collects pooled rainfall from its roofs and greywater from its showers and sinks to spray onto the Rambla's remains and regenerate their former ecologic and climatic constitution. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Humidity and conductivity Netro-sensors activate an automatized meteorology that escapes the control of humans to reach the requirements of the reparation process. The house is organized around this elliptical section of rambla, as an observatory in alliance to this reconstructed landscape and as a sequence of interconnected spaces of different widths.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Following the reparation of the hydrothermal conditions of the rambla, glimpses of its former more-than-human life have rapidly re-emerged after a one-year period. Now, brachypodiums, myrtles, mastic trees, fan palms, oleanders, and fire trees grow in the elliptical section. Insects, birds, and lagomorphs find shelter in it.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Thermally, the construction of the house tests unorthodox ways to maximize energy efficiency. A marble bench around the elliptical section allows residents to cool off by allowing direct contact to the house’s thermal inertia. A coil exposed to the sun, crowning the elliptic section, provides passive hot water during the entire year.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The Rambla Climate-House is the result of a collaboration between architects Andrés Jaque/Office for Political Innovation and Miguel Mesa del Castillo; the edaphologist María Martínez Mena; and the ecologists Paz Parrondo Celdrán and Rubén Vives. All are committed to contributing to the growing grassroots movement claiming climate reparation in Murcia. Since its completion, the house has become a demonstrative device. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Gatherings with neighbors and members of the extended Molina de Segura community are organized to share insights and experiences in a collective effort to reground Molina de Segura’s urbanisms.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Office
Miguel Mesa del Castillo
Office

