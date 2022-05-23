Descending Window: The Window That Disappears Into The Floor

At the touch of a button, the entire window front magically sinks into the ground, merging the interior with the exterior. This is the effect of the air-lux descending window, which acts not just as a glass front, but a highlight all year round that blends the indoors with the outdoors. So much so, that the descending window was awarded the German Design Award 2020 in the category "Excellent Product Design - Building and Elements".

Convenient Operation, Maximum Security

The descending window is operated by means of a dead man's control, i.e. by constantly pressing a pushbutton. On request, fully automatic control is also possible, in which case safety is ensured by radar or infrared.

Dimensions

Big is good; bigger is better - and there are almost no limits to the size of descending windows. The size of a drop front is only limited by the maximum possible glass sizes. These are:

Standard glass: 3 × 6 meters

Special glass: 3.5 × 20 meters

The larger a descending window can be realized, the more impressive the effect is when it is open. At present, we are installing the largest descending window system ever built, a full 16 meters long and 3.15 meters high, for a residence in the Gulf region. The special glass is installed as a laminated pane without mullions in the lowering frame and allows a 60 m² view of the sea.

Various glass thicknesses can be installed, and safety glass with bullet resistance is also possible.

Perfectly Balanced

The descending window stands on a stable truss, which is connected to a counterweight. The counterweight ensures that the descending window is perfectly balanced and can be moved up and down silently with the help of an electric drive.

Technical Room

Since the descending window disappears completely into the floor, sufficient space is required underneath the glazing:

Space for all technical equipment (control system, motor, drive shaft, counterweight)

Access required for service work

Dimensioning of the technical room by air-lux

Invisibly Recessed

When open, no threshold is visible. Whether parquet, slabs or stone: the materiality of the floor can be adopted.

100% Air-tight

The unique air-lux sealing concept with all-round inflatable ring seals guarantees 100% tightness against driving rain, wind and noise, making it a one of a kind product.

Close window: Air is pumped into the seal by pressing the button. The gap between the slider and the fixed frame is closed absolutely tightly

Open window: Air escapes by pressing the button. Seal returns to its original, rolled-up position

Safety

Our descending windows are CE-compliant and meet the following safety regulations and EU directives/standards:

EC Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC

EMC Directive 2014/30/EU

DIN EN ISO 12100:2010, Safety of machinery

DIN EN ISO 13849- 1+2:2015, Safety of machinery

DIN EN ISO 14118:2018 2018-07, Safety of machinery

DIN EN ISO 14120:2015, Safety of machinery

DIN EN 60204-1:2019-06, Electrical equipment of machines

DIN EN 12453: 2017-11, Safety in use of power operated doors

DIN EN 12978:2009-10, Safety devices for power operated doors and gates

DIN EN 14351-1: 2006, Windows and doors - Product standard

Awards

German Design Award 2020: Excellent Product Design - Building and Elements

Callwey Houses of the Year: Best Product 2020

For more information, visit the air-lux catalog.