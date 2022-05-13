We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. JOHANN Hotel & Guesthouse / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten

© Elmar Ludescher
© Elmar Ludescher

© Elmar Ludescher© Elmar Ludescher© Elmar Ludescher© Elmar Ludescher+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
© Elmar Ludescher
© Elmar Ludescher

Text description provided by the architects. Whoever walks through this region, whether by foot, bicycle, or car, will experience a landscape of small-scale alternation of hilltops and hollows, meadows, small woods, orchards, and gardens, populated in the form of small hamlets and villages. Nothing in this landscape is boring, nothing in it is monumental.

© Elmar Ludescher
© Elmar Ludescher

One of the few structural changes is represented by the Tettnang Forest, the easternmost forest area of the Baden - Württemberg States Forests. For the staff, there were several dilapidated huts, which served for the storage of vehicles, equipment, and timber, the protection of the workers from the weather during work breaks. 

Site plan
Site plan

All these functions and, in addition, a cold storage room for hunted game, had to be accommodated in a new building. 

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

The design unites these functions in a compact volume, assigning different sides of the house to each of the individual areas. A recessed loggia serves as a separate apron for each area. The roof and the wall are flush with each other, and the building is intended to give an uncluttered impression. A special feature is the cozy lounge area for employees with an open fireplace heated by logs. To emphasize this quality of stay, the fireplace is staged as a sign visible from afar.

© Elmar Ludescher
© Elmar Ludescher

 It was part of the program to use only wood from the company's own forests to construct the new building. Walls and ceilings are made of silver fir planks joined to solid elements, and the roof truss is tied in a conventional way. The exterior walls, roof, and chimney have been clad with Douglas fir shingles. 

© Elmar Ludescher
© Elmar Ludescher

