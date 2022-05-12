New Images Reveal Construction Progress of ODA's POST Rotterdam

Omnam Group (OMNAM) and ODA have shared the progress of their restoration and reinvention project of the historic post office, POST Rotterdam. Demolition began on Postkantoor in October 2021, and since then, the east facade, which is known as the Rodezand wing, has been excavated, revealing the location of the project's future plaza, which will transform a loading dock into a new gateway for the people of Rotterdam.

ODA’s design honors the cultural and historical significance of the iconic Postkantoor while revitalizing it into an urban destination for community. The design features a modern mixed-use program with a hotel, a retail center, food and beverage, two public plazas, and a new 155 meter residential tower with a unique double facade system. Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau are preserving and restoring the building’s exterior, as well as the Great Hall, a vaulted, 1916 marvel with a 22.5 meter height.

The new Great Hall will serve as the project’s public core, fed by existing entrances at Coolsingel and Meent. A new entrance on Rodezand will be added, making the hall accessible from all sides through a sweeping passageway. The project's residential program is meant to create high-density support for the mixed-use program, activating the ground floor with both residents and visitors. Construction on the residential high-rise tower is set to begin in 2023.

In terms of construction progress, sheet piling were assemble on site in February of this year, preparing for the structures' framework. In March, drilling of the site’s foundation to provide support for the future construction began, and will run throughout the summer, followed by foundation work in the fall.

The plan was unanimously approved in 2019 by the City of Rotterdam and the Landmarks Preservation Committee after being unused for more than 15 years. Construction is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2025, aiming to revive the structure as a vibrant sector of the city’s urban fabric.