Mare a Mare Trails Footbridges / Orma Architettura

+ 24

Client : Collectivité de Corse

City : Tasso

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of building six foot­bridges across the scrub, the streams, and the rivers. On the scale of the large land­scape, the installation of a light, trans­parent structure aims to disappear in the sandstone of these wild and little fre­quented natural spaces.

Indeed, they are visible to the visitors in their entirety only within a radius of fewer than 30 meters. To respond to the landscape, the project is made in the finest possible corten steel structure (rust tint) to make the structure non-existent in a near and far landscape and to confuse the footbridges with the vegetation.

The purpose of the steel is to oxidize with time and weather so that the colors merge with nature and revoke an already-there object.