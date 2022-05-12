We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Mare a Mare Trails Footbridges / Orma Architettura
© David Giancantarina
© David Giancantarina

© David Giancantarina© Julien Kerdraon© David Giancantarina© Julien Kerdraon+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Pedestrian Bridge
Tasso, France
© David Giancantarina
© David Giancantarina

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of building six foot­bridges across the scrub, the streams, and the rivers. On the scale of the large land­scape, the installation of a light, trans­parent structure aims to disappear in the sandstone of these wild and little fre­quented natural spaces.

© David Giancantarina
© David Giancantarina
© Julien Kerdraon
© Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancantarina
© David Giancantarina

Indeed, they are visible to the visitors in their entirety only within a radius of fewer than 30 meters. To respond to the landscape, the project is made in the finest possible corten steel structure (rust tint) to make the structure non-existent in a near and far landscape and to confuse the footbridges with the vegetation.

Exploded axo
Exploded axo
© David Giancantarina
© David Giancantarina

The purpose of the steel is to oxidize with time and weather so that the colors merge with nature and revoke an already-there object.

© Julien Kerdraon
© Julien Kerdraon

Project gallery

Project location

Address:20134 Tasso, France

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeFrance
Cite: "Mare a Mare Trails Footbridges / Orma Architettura" 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981781/mare-a-mare-trails-footbridges-orma-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

