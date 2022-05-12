We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Singing Hills Recreation Center / Perkins&Will

Singing Hills Recreation Center / Perkins&Will

Save this project
Singing Hills Recreation Center / Perkins&Will

© James Steinkamp Photography© James Steinkamp Photography© James Steinkamp Photography© James Steinkamp Photography+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Architecture, Community Center
Dallas, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Singing Hills Recreation Center design began with a modest budget and program located on the fringes of downtown Dallas. The site offered a hilltop punctuated by natural limestone outcroppings, densely wooded surroundings, and adjacency to a new public transit line. Growing excitement about the project led to a series of community meetings where the participants generated a list of aspirations for the building, asking that it become a beacon, have a clear identity, and prioritize community and the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Through engagement with the public and the interpretation of their goals, the design team conceived of the building as a piece of site infrastructure, uniting vehicular, train, bike, and environmental networks to form a layered space of social exchange and well-being. To achieve this expression, the designers sited the building as close as possible to the train line, linking the two with direct pathways and a tree-filled plaza.

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

A key design strategy involved burrowing the gymnasium into the hillside to follow the site topography and reduce the volumetric bulk of the space, thereby maintaining a human scale and introducing surprise overlooks into the gym activities. 

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

The building design engages and reinterprets the surrounding natural environment. The existing tree canopy is abstracted as an undulating overhead plane, framing views, revealing the activities inside, and allowing the natural terrain to visually flow through the building. Strategies of filtering, layering, and screening informed the interior expression and provide a restorative setting that blends with the natural ecosystem. Exclusively use of native Texan plants, and a carpet of wildflowers reestablishes the natural flora of the site’s pre-development condition.  

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

The Singing Hills Recreation is a place for social interaction, designed to encourage the most amount of activity overlap. This new public amenity is given a clear identity as a place for the community to gather and encourage healthy behaviors. Benefitting a historically underserved neighborhood, the design delivers a human-scaled experience with an elevated level of civic presence.

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

This is achieved through a clear concept that is articulated through a simple material palette and refined details. Direct access to downtown Dallas via light rail offers expanded economic opportunities and allows the center to serve as a symbol of and gateway to a more equitable future for the area.

Save this picture!
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6805 Patrol Way, Dallas, TX 75241, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perkins&Will
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerUnited States
Cite: "Singing Hills Recreation Center / Perkins&Will" 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981777/singing-hills-recreation-center-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream