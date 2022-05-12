We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Peru
  5. El Nido Refuge / Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores

El Nido Refuge / Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores

Save this project
El Nido Refuge / Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores

Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa MaríaCortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa MaríaCortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa MaríaCortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cabins & Lodges, Detail
Cercado de Lima, Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

Text description provided by the architects. The El Nido project is located in the center of the great Peruvian coastal desert, between the districts of Lurín and Pachacamac on the southern outskirts of the city of Lima. It is an extensive and fertile valley inhabited since pre-Hispanic times by the culture of the same name, among others. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Save this picture!
Croquis
Croquis
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

The cabin is for Janine, a fearless woman, professional athlete, mountain biker and photographer. This place serves as a resting place for her in the afternoon when she returns from Lomas de Lúcumo. Especially the weekends, which start full of adrenaline conquering paths with her mountain bike. The refuge invites rest and contemplation, seeking to capture the sounds of the surroundings. It inserts itself and arrives on tiptoe to blend in with nature. It perches on the spot pertinently, freezing the light of dawn second by second and filtering out every last ray of afternoon light. It is oriented so that it ventilates and breathes with its inhabitant.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

It poses a spatial gradient from the private to the public and from the public to the private; with a ramp that evokes the ancient cultures of the coast and its ceremonial entrance. The nest is located in a small Eden, a place that allows it to hide from the great city of Lima. To get there, you walk through the entrance of trees and bushes that give way to the project as a subtle frame generating a certain intrigue.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

The structural system of the project allows it to be suspended, it is light and efficient and gives freedom to the passage of air and mist below and between its two roofs. In addition, passive strategies allow the necessary comfort, both in summer and the humid winter. The enclosures are panels of wood and cane, materials typical of the coast. They are arranged according to the functionality of the space: dense in the private and porous in the public. The ones in the social area are rotating which allows for a change of scene. To see or not to see, opened or closed, inside or outside. This strategy democratizes the use, perception and freedom of the inhabitant.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The nest and its habitability is a permanent abstraction, it is to assert the phenomenological in each part. Emphasis is placed on the experience, from the entrance, where honeysuckle indicates the entrance or exit. The cane panels that protect the private space create a shadow that sifts the space and lightens the spatial sensation by the cane arranged in a large plane. Each space orders a sequence of moments and tones.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

The project was manufactured entirely by our team. We developed the process of each part until the assembly of the project. Dilations and contractions of every detail, how the different materials come together. All of them, cane, wood, and steel, contribute from their form, function and lightness. Each room is framed and developed.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

The climate on the Peruvian coast is characterized by short summer months and long, humid winters. For this reason, each element is part of a system that assimilates the plants as part of the project. The project alone doesn't work. Nature completes the refuge and generously invades it in texture, color and aroma. Like a nest, it adapts to the conditions of its environment.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María
Cortesía de Marines Herrera Otero y Carlos Pastor Santa María

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Unnamed Road, Cercado de Lima 15822, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesDetailPeru
Cite: "El Nido Refuge / Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores" [Refugio El Nido / Carlos Pastor Santa María Arquitectos Colaboradores] 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981749/el-nido-refuge-carlos-pastor-santa-maria-arquitectos-colaboradores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream