We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Slovenia
  5. Hotel Maestoso / ENOTA

Hotel Maestoso / ENOTA

Save this project
Hotel Maestoso / ENOTA

© Miran Kambič© Miran Kambič© Miran Kambič© Miran Kambič+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Detail
Lipica, Slovenia
  • Project Team : Polona Ruparčič, Nuša Završnik Šilec, Jurij Ličen, Carlos Cuenca Solana, Eva Tomac, Urška Malič, Jakob Kajzer, Sara Mežik, Peter Sovinc, Eva Javornik, Peter Karba, Sara Ambruš, Goran Djokić
  • Wall Art : Alenka Slavinec
  • City : Lipica
  • Country : Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Text description provided by the architects. The Stud Farm Lipica is one of the most remarkable natural and cultural monuments in Slovenia. The area of cultivated karst landscape comprises laid-out pastures and meadow areas featuring protective fences, oak groves, and tree lanes. The historic built core of Lipica gained the appearance of a congruous whole in the early decades of the 17th century. Through the ages, it had continued to develop until large tourist accommodation buildings were built in the 1970s, as the exceptionality of Stud Farm Lipica piqued the interest of visitors from across the world.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Hotel Maestoso is the largest of all accommodation buildings in Lipica and it is the visitors' primary contact with the stud farm environment. Its relatively aggressive appearance - due to the use of architectural elements of a certain period - poses a strong, even distracting contrast with the smoothness of the access paths used by the visitors to access the complex as a whole. The distinctive line of white fences which undulate among the green tree lanes and the rest of the upkeep natural landscape with the grazing herds of the celebrated white horses terminates rather ungraciously at the car park with the overbearing presence of the existing hotel building.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The fundamental guideline in designing the renovation and expansion of the hotel was to find a way to tone down the building's presence in the space. The main consideration became the attempt at dematerializing the built masses. The proposed intervention proposes purging the hotel's facade of all added architectural elements and unifying the structure's expression by establishing a new, light load-bearing structure of the balconies.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
Overview
Overview
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

The new structural membrane enveloping the entire hotel and swimming pool area establishes a sort of intermediate space between the buildings and the landscape. The interplay of light and shade breaks down the monolithic built masses and, together with the envisaged greening of the existing volume with climbing plants, dematerializes the building to the greatest extent possible and endows it with a distinctive and recognizable character.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

The interiors of the renovated hotel and pool section are designed as a modern interpretation of the horse-stable interior spaces. As such, the public program is designed as a particularly flexible space, which may be adapted depending on a given need using the folding partition walls. The existing buildings are stripped to the raw concrete structure, which remains visible and acts as a suitable frame for the minimal additional interventions ensuring a warm expression of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

The use of materials that the visitors associate with the materials used in the stables combined with carefully designed lighting and small, movable pieces of furniture and decoration form a warm space, which becomes a logical enhancement to the complex's unique program and location.

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lipica, Slovenia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ENOTA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsDetailSlovenia
Cite: "Hotel Maestoso / ENOTA" 21 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981723/hotel-maestoso-enota> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream