Pinar House / V Taller

+ 18

Team : Karina Ortega, Sergio Chávez, Andrea Razo

City : Zapopan

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pinar is a project located on the outskirts of the city, nestled in a forest, and -like most of our projects- is an immediate consequence of its own context. The design principles were dictated by the location from the first visit to the site: Not to remove a single tree and to intertwist the house with the surroundings. The forest along with the topography results in a house that uses the service spaces as stone foundations for then detach itself and accommodate the family life on just one level.

Taking into consideration the position of each tree the house opens, turns, and contracts itself, adapting to not only the requirements of the users but also to the need that a forest has to grow. In that way, as it interacts with the house, the forest becomes a living lattice that opens in the living spaces and closes in the intimate spaces that require more privacy.

Placing the building in such a natural and living context that’s constantly changing, made us think of elements that would give the building the same transmutable character. By proposing materials that favor patina and wear, creating canals and slopes that receive water and invite it to stay for a little while, and by also designing places where to glimpse the passage of time in each season.