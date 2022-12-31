Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos

Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos

Save
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos

Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyBuilding in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, HandrailBuilding in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyBuilding in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeBuilding in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Sustainability, Residential
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: GV+Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10807 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Duravit, Cortizo, Daikin, Much more than a window, Ofa, Otis, Primus Vitória, Uterque Wood
  • Lead Architect : Gonçalo Nobre da Veiga
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of Lisbon, in Campo de Ourique street, comes up an opportunity to erect a multistore housing building. From the union of two land plots arises a geometry with delicate lines and 3 floors that gets inspiration from traditional Lisbon architecture elements, reinterpreting them for contemporary sensibilities.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

This leads do the building being marked by the introduction of two elements that make up the Lisbon aesthetic: tiles and stonework.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Image 13 of 27
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Image 18 of 27
Section 02
Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

These two elements are reinterpreted and presented in a contemporary style, in contrast but in total connection with their surroundings.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

In an environment that presents itself stagnated in time, lacking some aesthetic weighting and urgent recovery, the intervention is an indelible mark in the city, managing to establish a dialogue between its modernity and surroundings.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Inside, 3 apartments are organized around the central access nucleus, opening the social areas to the garden at the rear.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Image 23 of 27
Principal elevation

The use of large window spans accentuates the interior space, giving its inhabitants living comfort sometimes lacking in buildings located in the narrow streets of Lisbon’s old neighborhoods.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

The adoption of sustainable technical and construction solutions create a thermally stable interior without the overreliance on mechanical equipment and help with the overall building’s energy efficiency, completing the whole purpose of the building of uniting traditional architectural language with modern architecture solutions.

Save this picture!
Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Campo de Ourique, Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GV+Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityBuildingsResidentialPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityBuildingsResidentialPortugal
Cite: "Building in Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos" [Edifício em Campo de Ourique / GV+Arquitectos] 31 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981700/building-in-campo-de-ourique-gv-plus-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags