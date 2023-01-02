Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture

To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture

Save
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture

To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 2 of 33To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamTo Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, KitchenTo Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsTo Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Store
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team : Leilei Wu， Yuyu He， Shaokai Zhuang， Ronghua Lei， Aijie Xiong， Shaokai Hou， Zheng Huang， Yuzheng Song， Dejing Zou， Lu Jiang， Yingzi Huang， Xiaomao Cao，Khoon Choi (Client Rep)
  • Engineering Structures : Bin Fu
  • Project Management : Qian Wang
  • Art Consultants : Linda Wang (20c Gallery), Grace Wang (Harmony Art Gallery)
  • Client : To Summer
  • City : Shanghai
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 2 of 33
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. The To Summer Shanghai Flagship store, located at No. 111 Hunan Road, is a “Spanish Colonial Revival” architecture. Sited amongst many of its kind built 100 years ago, this project introduces a new subject to the neighborhood – an “Eastern New Modern” aroma brand. Our design aims to resolve its programmatic discord, structural challenges, and perceived conflict.

Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© SFAP
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© SFAP
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Column
© SFAP

Upon entering the villa from the buzzing streets, visitors are greeted with a ceremonial cleansing station. The gesture of hand washing is a calling to slow down and mentally prepare for arriving at the venue. The original bathroom in between the villas is removed and replaced by a magnolia tree. In the backyard garden, the original plants were kept, with new landscape design surrounding the existing four trees. To contrast with what was there before, the newly added plants are selected for their undersized silhouette.

Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© SFAP
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© SFAP
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography
© SFAP

Standard commercial functions are programmed on the ground floor, allowing the second floor to transform as Summer’s living room, tea room and study. The second floor embraces an open floor plan where visitors are encouraged to appreciate minute seasonal changes reflected within the space, such as adoring the winter sun and ever-changing shadows cast by surrounding trees. Interior lighting is dimmed. We played mostly with natural light and a restrained use of band light to render a homie atmosphere.

Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 32 of 33
exploded diagram
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© SFAP
Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Shelving
© SFAP

The challenging aspect in this project is to reconcile the new program and the villa’s rich historical background. We aim to design a space where visitors are guided to experience the stories that have happened, are happening and are about to happen here. A successful design should not be a finished product. It is an honest dialogue between the user and the space. The constant interaction of “people” and “objects” reconstructs the space and generates new meaning.

Save this picture!
To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© SFAP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
F.O.G. Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "To Summer Shanghai Flagship Store / F.O.G. Architecture" 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981650/to-summer-shanghai-flagship-store-fog-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© SFAP

观夏闲庭 / F.O.G.建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags