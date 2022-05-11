We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Casa Hache 01 / Pablo Dellatorre + Studio Brava

Casa Hache 01 / Pablo Dellatorre + Studio Brava

Casa Hache 01 / Pablo Dellatorre + Studio Brava

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Jesus María, Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. This house is in Jesús María, a city located about 50km from Córdoba Capital, on a land surrounded by a Eucalyptus forest. Designed on a single level as an H, in a unique environment, this mass of bricks emerges from the traditional and classic buildings that surround it. Only on one of its sides would it border a neighbor, so the project was designed to look 360 degrees.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
A concrete, logical and functional project. The entrance is located in the center of the main facade, with a large opening that allows seeing the central courtyard, confusing the exterior with the interior. Yes, the brick wall crosses the entire house and encases the green heart that faces the gallery, a gallery designed to open completely and definitively erase that interior/exterior limit. The entrance hall becomes the nexus between the private sector and the social sector, the latter being differentiated by the high height of its concrete ceiling.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan
Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The exterior of the house is completely covered with perfectly shaped bricks. Local artisans were in charge of manufacturing them. Each block went through quality control before joining these facades that are the real protagonists of the project. Altogether, they display a harmonious and friendly movement. The sunlight throughout the day generates different games of Lights and shadows that make the sensations change, as in an immersive work of art. With a modern industrial style, this 270-square-meter house offers a relaxed lifestyle, with noble and local materials that allow you to enjoy it with zero maintenance.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Pablo Dellatorre
Studio Brava
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Casa Hache 01 / Pablo Dellatorre + Studio Brava" 11 May 2022. ArchDaily.

