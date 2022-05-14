We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Conversion of a Workers’ Villa from the 1940’s / Samir Alaoui Architectes

Conversion of a Workers’ Villa from the 1940’s / Samir Alaoui Architectes

Save this project
Conversion of a Workers’ Villa from the 1940’s / Samir Alaoui Architectes

© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lausanne, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a conversion of a workers' villa from the 1940s and is part of a protected complex of identical houses originally built for the national railway company workers. The house had originally one habitable floor and a lower level consisting of a cellar and a garage. The two existing floors can be accessed from the outside.

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 0
Floor Plan 0
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

 The intervention proposes the creation of a bedroom and a studio on the lower level, coupled with a new entrance space that reorganizes the vertical circulation spaces and gives access to the two levels of the house. So as to achieve the necessary height for the creation of living spaces, the floor of the lower level had to be excavated. Equally, multiple windows were added or otherwise enlarged. 

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti

 The new height difference gained both in the bedroom and studio, is marked by a finish of sand-wash concrete, so as to retain the trace of the original level. Additionally, the finishes of the new floor spaces, as well as those of the entrance, are also executed in sand-wash concrete.

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti

 In contrast to the concrete finish chosen for the floor as well as the lower part of the walls in both the bedroom and studio, the entrance space was made of wood frames. It's burnt wood facades stand out from the original volume of the house. 

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Samir Alaoui Architectes
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Conversion of a Workers’ Villa from the 1940’s / Samir Alaoui Architectes" 14 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981608/conversion-of-a-workers-villa-from-the-1940-s-samir-alaoui-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream