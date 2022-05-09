We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Bundang Memorial Park Charnel House / Studiozt

Bundang Memorial Park Charnel House / Studiozt

Bundang Memorial Park Charnel House / Studiozt

© Young Chae Park© Young Chae Park© Young Chae Park© Young Chae Park+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park, Memorial Center
Seongnam-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Studiozt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1649
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Young Chae Park
  • Lead Architect : Dongwon Kim
  • Design Team : Mina O, Eunsun Park, Hyemin Lee
  • City : Seongnam-si
  • Country : South Korea
© Young Chae Park

Text description provided by the architects. Like the sonata form, a musical structure consisting of variations and ending with a coda, men become aware of the finite life through the unavoidable path towards death. If death is embraced as a natural and essential part of the cycle of life, we can understand that architecture embracing death in fact imitates life.

© Young Chae Park
Plan and Section
© Young Chae Park

To bring recall the beautiful breakup while feeling one’s spiritual existence, it is necessary to maintain stillness. By allowing peace to enter the tranquil space, visitors will feel the sky and light, wind, and water. We will feel connected with the realm of life through the addition of the senses within the space that embraces death.

© Young Chae Park
Section Detail
This project, located in the center of the cemetery, is an outdoor charnel house surrounded by a small tomb complex. 8 charnel houses are placed in between the 2 courtyards to help us take time to observe and relax. By creating a familiar scale space with an unfamiliar sense of imported stones, it is expected to create an impression of intimacy and unfamiliarity.

© Young Chae Park
Plan and Section
© Young Chae Park

The nature surrounding the ossuary can only be viewed above the walls. Therefore, the elements that exist around us can be sensed: the vast and boundless sky, movement of the clouds, and sounds of the wind and water. The reality of the architectural experience -revitalizing memories of the deceased along with the sensations- is the aim of the project.

© Young Chae Park

Project location

Address:79 Saenari-ro, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Studiozt
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkReligious ArchitectureBurialMemorial CenterSouth Korea
Cite: "Bundang Memorial Park Charnel House / Studiozt" 09 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981580/bundang-memorial-park-charnel-house-studiozt> ISSN 0719-8884

