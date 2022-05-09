We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Poland
  5. Boutique Warszauer Hotel / INDO Architekci

Boutique Warszauer Hotel / INDO Architekci

Save this project
Boutique Warszauer Hotel / INDO Architekci
Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

© Konrad Zaustowicz© ONI Studio© Konrad Zaustowicz© Konrad Zaustowicz+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Kraków, Poland
  • Architectural Assistant : Katarzyna Tomrzyńska, Kinga Wojtanowska
  • City : Kraków
  • Country : Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

Text description provided by the architects. The boutique Warszauer Hotel has been opened at 10 Warszauera Street in Krakow's Kazimierz, the former Jewish district and one of Krakow’s most attractive tourist districts. The hotel building is located on a narrow frontage plot between an old 4-story tenement house and the 17th-century Kupa Synagogue, but complementing the existing downtown development.

Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz
Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

The location of the facility in such a prestigious place required architects to pay special attention to the context of the building. In the immediate vicinity, there are, among others, the Old Jewish Cemetery, also known as the Remuh Cemetery, Plac Nowy serving as the center of Kazimierz or Szeroka Street with the Old Synagogue, which is one of the most important monuments of Jewish religious architecture in Europe. The five-story building blends seamlessly into the existing developments; its height is aligned with the neighboring tenement house, thus complementing the perspective of the street.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A very narrow plot of land with an area of only 141 m2, located between a tenement house and the Synagogue, largely determined the shape of the building's projection. Investors asked the architects to design extensive facilities for a luxury boutique hotel on an area of just 600 m2. It was to stand out from other hospitality facilities in the area through its remarkable architecture, functionality, and interior comfort. 

Save this picture!
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

The body of the building consists of two parts. The front one with a gable roof and the lower rear construction with a flat roof. The shape of the rear part was defined by the requirements for natural light in the neighboring buildings and the need to comply with fire regulations. Despite the difference in height and the terrace form of the rear, the whole design is consistent, and inside all divisions are imperceptible.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The main facade and entrance of the building are via the side of Warszauera Street, and it gently stands apart from the neighboring tenement houses. It has a minimalist and pure form that does not disturb the historical character of the surrounding buildings. From the main facade, it leads to a hall with a reception area, social facilities, and technical rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

On the ground floor, there is also a communal dining room for hotel clients and adjacent rooms next to it. The hotel rooms all have private bathrooms, are located on floors +1 to +4, and are accessible directly via a staircase. The top floor consists of two-level apartments and a public viewing terrace.

Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz
Save this picture!
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The play of shadows on contemporary white glyphs combined with the reflections in large-format windows creates a constantly changing appearance of the hotel exterior throughout the days and seasons. The bright front elevation stands out clearly from the contrasting dark ground floor. The hidden entrance door flows seamlessly into the corner of the high window panes. The style of shaping the front elevation imitates the divisions and rhythms used in historic buildings, but in a contemporary manner.

Save this picture!
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The front elevation is covered with a homogeneous, three-dimensional structure made of Corian, cut with large windows allowing natural light to the interior and directly connecting with the surrounding streets and buildings. Full creative freedom in shaping the front façade was possible thanks to the use of DuPont ™ Corian® material, which is an advanced acrylic mineral material with uniform color throughout the cross-section. It is also a non-porous, smooth, and UV-resistant material.

Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

The material used is an innovative solution in Poland for the external finishing of buildings. The architectural method of shaping the facade of the building is a contemporary complement to the historical buildings, which may become a new way of designing these types of buildings.

Save this picture!
© Konrad Zaustowicz
© Konrad Zaustowicz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Warszauera 10, 31-057 Kraków, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
INDO Architekci
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsDetailDecoration & OrnamentPoland
Cite: "Boutique Warszauer Hotel / INDO Architekci" 09 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981548/boutique-warszauer-hotel-indo-architekci> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream