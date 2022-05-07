Garden Pavilion / José Pedro Lima

+ 18

Construction Firm : Remont Service

Interior Design : José Pedro Lima

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Where once stood an interior-block house, it is now proposed as a small garden structure. A considerable part of the existing pavement was removed, totting sensitively 20m2 of green surface to the courtyard. This newly built space is destined for domestic purposes, like ironing, and drying clothes, to name a few.

It is composed of a small concrete structure, punctually placed on the pavement - its supports consist of a wall and a toilet core, that divides the main space from a smaller one, for domestic purposes. An exterior technical cabinet caps the southeast end of the lot. This particular garden space has exceptional characteristics to lighten the programmatic load of its main house, as it was common practice in the 19th century, for social and domestic reasons.

In contrast with the main building, where the several building systems come together as a whole, the white concrete, and notably its stereotomy, seeks to convey a sheltering atmosphere, in this case in a small garden. It enhances the distinct, abstract, and contemporary character of the work, pursuing harmony and adequate scale when confronted with its immediate surrounding outbuildings.