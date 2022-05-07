We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Installations & Structures
  Portugal
  Garden Pavilion / José Pedro Lima

Garden Pavilion / José Pedro Lima

Garden Pavilion / José Pedro Lima
© Ivo Tavares Studio
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures
Portugal
  Architects: José Pedro Lima
  Area: 20
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Efapel, Luztec, SPSS, Secil, Vidraria fonseca
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Where once stood an interior-block house, it is now proposed as a small garden structure. A considerable part of the existing pavement was removed, totting sensitively 20m2 of green surface to the courtyard. This newly built space is destined for domestic purposes, like ironing, and drying clothes, to name a few.  

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
It is composed of a small concrete structure, punctually placed on the pavement - its supports consist of a wall and a toilet core, that divides the main space from a smaller one, for domestic purposes. An exterior technical cabinet caps the southeast end of the lot. This particular garden space has exceptional characteristics to lighten the programmatic load of its main house, as it was common practice in the 19th century, for social and domestic reasons.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
In contrast with the main building, where the several building systems come together as a whole, the white concrete, and notably its stereotomy, seeks to convey a sheltering atmosphere, in this case in a small garden. It enhances the distinct, abstract, and contemporary character of the work, pursuing harmony and adequate scale when confronted with its immediate surrounding outbuildings.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Project location

Address: Região do Norte, Portugal

Cite: "Garden Pavilion / José Pedro Lima" [Pavilhão de Jardim / José Pedro Lima] 07 May 2022. ArchDaily.

