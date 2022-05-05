We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. House No.16 / DRTAN LM Architect

House No.16 / DRTAN LM Architect

Save this project
House No.16 / DRTAN LM Architect

© H.Lin Ho© H.Lin Ho© H.Lin Ho© H.Lin Ho+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Malaysia
  • Architects: DRTAN LM Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  342
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :H.Lin Ho
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jotun, Al’Capricon Stones, Arensi Marley, CEM Greentech Engineering, Guocera Tiles, Ipmuda Buildermart, Karmac Aluminium, LTL Corportation, Solartech Sales & Service, Wong Lighting
  • Lead Architect : Tan Loke Mun
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Text description provided by the architects. House No.16 is located in Damansara Heights, a leafy residential suburb in Kuala Lumpur. The client is a young couple and their lovely pets. They had acquired an old 1970s bungalow that had been vacant for some time. The brief was to refurbish and add new living spaces to accommodate their needs

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The old basic two-storey bungalow had a small simple rectangle plan. It was constructed in a combination of RC slab flooring but also had certain upper floor areas with timber joists and floorboards. This gave the opportunity to conceptualize a clean modern intervention into the old structure whilst still achieving an industrial vibe. One long side of the house has a 6m high retaining wall which provided good privacy and the opportunity to create a lively colorful garden that integrates into the interior living spaces

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

A series of large garden views were opened into the existing walls to extend the lines of sight and bring the outdoor areas in. The front section of the house is extended out with new steel, raw brick, and glass sections. The front yard is zoned into car parking and a private front lawn with the use of a horizontal raw brick wall

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The upstairs was redesigned to accommodate the new master bedroom, study, entertainment spaces, and future room for children. The overall exercise resulted in a simple modern intervention that integrates all aspects of the site, gardens, retaining walls, and the recycling of the existing building structure thus a small textbook example of good tropical and green architecture

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DRTAN LM Architect
Office

Products

GlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: "House No.16 / DRTAN LM Architect" 05 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981392/house-n6-drtan-lm-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream