House No.16 / DRTAN LM Architect

+ 22

Houses • Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Malaysia Architects: DRTAN LM Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 342 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : H.Lin Ho

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jotun Al’Capricon Stones , Arensi Marley , CEM Greentech Engineering , Guocera Tiles , Ipmuda Buildermart , Karmac Aluminium , LTL Corportation , Solartech Sales & Service , Wong Lighting Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Tan Loke Mun

Architect : Tan Yee Yin

C&S Engineering : Perunding L&W Sdn Bhd

Kitchen Designer : Bofi (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

City : Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Country : Malaysia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House No.16 is located in Damansara Heights, a leafy residential suburb in Kuala Lumpur. The client is a young couple and their lovely pets. They had acquired an old 1970s bungalow that had been vacant for some time. The brief was to refurbish and add new living spaces to accommodate their needs

The old basic two-storey bungalow had a small simple rectangle plan. It was constructed in a combination of RC slab flooring but also had certain upper floor areas with timber joists and floorboards. This gave the opportunity to conceptualize a clean modern intervention into the old structure whilst still achieving an industrial vibe. One long side of the house has a 6m high retaining wall which provided good privacy and the opportunity to create a lively colorful garden that integrates into the interior living spaces

A series of large garden views were opened into the existing walls to extend the lines of sight and bring the outdoor areas in. The front section of the house is extended out with new steel, raw brick, and glass sections. The front yard is zoned into car parking and a private front lawn with the use of a horizontal raw brick wall

The upstairs was redesigned to accommodate the new master bedroom, study, entertainment spaces, and future room for children. The overall exercise resulted in a simple modern intervention that integrates all aspects of the site, gardens, retaining walls, and the recycling of the existing building structure thus a small textbook example of good tropical and green architecture