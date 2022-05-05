We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Mulberry House / DADA Partners

Mulberry House / DADA Partners

Mulberry House / DADA Partners

© Lightzone India

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Delhi, India
© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. As the name evokes, the house is hinged around a Mulberry tree that was the only feature of a barren site. This Mulberry tree was a very old and mature landscape element when the site was first visited. The placement of the tree developed as the paramount device to configure the residence design that gave the house its unique identity.

© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India

Upon entering the site, one immediately notices the lush green tree that becomes the drop off focal point towards the north of the overall site. A linear Steel and timber clad entrance canopy, interestingly juxtaposed against the tree receives the occupants. The canopy supports itself over a sandstone clad feature wall that defines the landscape design towards the east. Also placed under the canopy and wrapped in an intricate layer of metal screen is a prayer room that is next to the main entrance door and is always viewed upon entering or exiting the home. The wall alignment carries through to the inside to further accentuate the entry axis. The axis further, facilitates the placements of the formal and informal areas. Introduced at just the required areas, the split face sandstone walls become the primary element that carries through in the design connecting the landscape with the inside spaces.

© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India

To the east of the entry passage, configured are the formal living and dining. In addition, as the brief required, a formal bar with a higher ceiling is places as an offshoot to the formal areas. This zone opens to the swimming pool and a large formal patio. Across the pool deck, is the outhouse with a gymnasium and ancillary spaces. With the pool as the foreground, this entire formal space also views out the formal landscape to the north.

© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India

Towards the western side of the entry axis, the informal areas are positioned. Another underlining focus was to provide the informal areas with an intimate courtyard. As this open space abutted the drive court, a low height stone wall was introduced to help keep this open space more private. The informal lounge and one of the bedroom suites on ground floor surround the courtyard. The informal family space opens to the southern lawn at the same time with big, panoramic window that breaks borders between internal and external space thus making the lower level connected to the landscape. At the first-floor level as well, this central courtyard of the house is viewed from all the interior spaces.

Section
Section

The play of sunlight light and shadows throughout the day, makes this home design appreciated from various angles and apertures, be it the colonnade entry passage or the Mulberry tree and the canopy positioning, moving around the house one appreciates every space being used.

© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India

Project gallery

About this office
DADA Partners
Office

