Casa Costa / ARQUITECTURA-G

Houses • Barcelona, Spain Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 203 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Maxime Delvaux

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Dolmen Serveis I Projectes , EBANISTERÍA TONY FUNES , EXPOSITORES EQUIPAMIENTO Y FORJA , INNOVA INSTALACIONES INTEGRALES , Reynaers

Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat; Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuente, Igor Urdampilleta

Structural : Ofici Arquitectura

MEP : TDI Enginyers

Contractor : DOLMEN SERVEIS I PROJECTES, SL.

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. An exercise on making a porch habitable around a patio garden.

The plot is surrounded by party walls, and the façade is just one more wall that encloses an interior space that wants to be exterior.