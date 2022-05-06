Casa Costa / ARQUITECTURA-G

-
Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
- Area : 203 m²
- Year : 2021
Photographs :Maxime Delvaux
Manufacturers : Dolmen Serveis I Projectes, EBANISTERÍA TONY FUNES, EXPOSITORES EQUIPAMIENTO Y FORJA, INNOVA INSTALACIONES INTEGRALES, Reynaers
Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat; Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuente, Igor Urdampilleta
- Structural : Ofici Arquitectura
- MEP : TDI Enginyers
- Contractor : DOLMEN SERVEIS I PROJECTES, SL.
- City : Barcelona
- Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. An exercise on making a porch habitable around a patio garden.
The plot is surrounded by party walls, and the façade is just one more wall that encloses an interior space that wants to be exterior.