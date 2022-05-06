We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Casa Costa / ARQUITECTURA-G

© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux© Maxime Delvaux+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  203
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maxime Delvaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dolmen Serveis I Projectes, EBANISTERÍA TONY FUNES, EXPOSITORES EQUIPAMIENTO Y FORJA, INNOVA INSTALACIONES INTEGRALES, Reynaers
  • Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat; Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuente, Igor Urdampilleta
© Maxime Delvaux
Section
Text description provided by the architects. An exercise on making a porch habitable around a patio garden.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
The plot is surrounded by party walls, and the façade is just one more wall that encloses an interior space that wants to be exterior.

© Maxime Delvaux
