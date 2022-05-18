We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Japanese Beauty Salon Standards: 20 Projects that Blend Form with Function

Save this article
More than ever; today a trip to a hair or beauty salon has become a much-needed escape time. It promises an ultimately uplifting and relaxing experience with an aesthetically pleasing result. However, this affair, like many others, depends on a catered physical setting; a space that’s efficient design can make or break one’s leisurely time. Many spatial considerations have to be taken while setting up a successful and functional beauty shop, and there are no better examples to consider than the quaint Japanese beauty salons. 

In the proposed cases, owners looked to interior designers to optimize their beauty shops and correctly implement the necessary requirements. It all starts with the visual allure which should resound with the owner’s own sense of aesthetics and offer a tasteful display that clients will identify with and go for. Designers will develop a visual concept, material selection, and mood for the existing space.

The designers then mold their intended aesthetics with functional interventions. It is important to create a practical flow between the separated workspaces. A smart layout should have each action ( ex. waiting rooms, dye preparation area, wash area…, etc.) distinct from the other, making sure that all remains clean and facilitating the movement and overlapping work. The below project references, all suggest a dynamic plan, with an unobstructed and flexible circulation. In many cases, these corridors or connecting areas, are highlighted with lighting fixtures or through the furniture layout. 

Japanese beauty shops, curated by interior design professionals, have a way of blending Form and Function.

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

© Takumi Ota
Laughter Hair Salon / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota
siki Salon / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii
FUYU Salon / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii
LIM・loji Hair Salon / Schemata Architects

© Takumi Ota
MARE Eyedesign / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

© Akari Kuramoto
Maitre Hair Salon / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii
Hair Atelier Bruno / Yuji Tanabe Architects

© Yuji Tanabe
Neute by Maitre / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii
Color Stand Hair Salon / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii
Share Salon JAM / kfuna

© Takumi Ota
COCOON Beauty Salon / KAMITOPEN

© Keisuke Miyamoto
Salon PURETE / Yumiko Tokuno Architecture Office

© yOU
BED / Sohei Arao

© Takumi Ota
LAND Salon / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota
Atelier Toiro Salon / Hitotomori Architects

© Hiroki Kawata
Rowen esaka Salon / Naoya Matsumoto Design

© Takeshi Asano
QOL Hair Salon / Niimori Jamison Architects + Yoneda Architect Atelier

© Hiroki Kawata
Westory Hair Salon / Yoshihiro Kato Atelier

© Nacasa & Partners inc.
Beauty Salon in Harajuku / nanometer architecture

© Koji Tsuchiya
Note: Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the authors.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Aesthetics, proudly presented by Vitrocsa the original minimalist windows since 1992. The aim of Vitrocsa is to merge the interior and exterior with creativity. Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: “Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, our systems are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.” Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

