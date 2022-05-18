Japanese Beauty Salon Standards: 20 Projects that Blend Form with Function

More than ever; today a trip to a hair or beauty salon has become a much-needed escape time. It promises an ultimately uplifting and relaxing experience with an aesthetically pleasing result. However, this affair, like many others, depends on a catered physical setting; a space that’s efficient design can make or break one’s leisurely time. Many spatial considerations have to be taken while setting up a successful and functional beauty shop, and there are no better examples to consider than the quaint Japanese beauty salons.

In the proposed cases, owners looked to interior designers to optimize their beauty shops and correctly implement the necessary requirements. It all starts with the visual allure which should resound with the owner’s own sense of aesthetics and offer a tasteful display that clients will identify with and go for. Designers will develop a visual concept, material selection, and mood for the existing space.

The designers then mold their intended aesthetics with functional interventions. It is important to create a practical flow between the separated workspaces. A smart layout should have each action ( ex. waiting rooms, dye preparation area, wash area…, etc.) distinct from the other, making sure that all remains clean and facilitating the movement and overlapping work. The below project references, all suggest a dynamic plan, with an unobstructed and flexible circulation. In many cases, these corridors or connecting areas, are highlighted with lighting fixtures or through the furniture layout.

Japanese beauty shops, curated by interior design professionals, have a way of blending Form and Function.

