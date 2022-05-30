We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Praga Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

Praga Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

Praga Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  Area: 1000
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Mikael Olsson
  Lead Architects: Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. A six-unit housing building with four apartments and two duplex units.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The street folds towards the interior of the plot forming a patio.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Plan
Plan
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

This gesture generates a building that does not have a rear face, but rather an outdoor space of urban character that provides light and ventilation to all the units.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Project location

Address: Barcelona, España

ARQUITECTURA-G
