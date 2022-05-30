Praga Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

+ 16

Apartments • Barcelona, Spain Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Mikael Olsson

Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta

Text description provided by the architects. A six-unit housing building with four apartments and two duplex units.

The street folds towards the interior of the plot forming a patio.

This gesture generates a building that does not have a rear face, but rather an outdoor space of urban character that provides light and ventilation to all the units.