Praga Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

Barcelona, Spain
Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
- Area : 1000 m²
- Year : 2021
Photographs :Mikael Olsson
Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta
- City : Barcelona
- Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A six-unit housing building with four apartments and two duplex units.
The street folds towards the interior of the plot forming a patio.
This gesture generates a building that does not have a rear face, but rather an outdoor space of urban character that provides light and ventilation to all the units.