World
NHÀ MỘC Residence / IZ Architects

NHÀ MỘC Residence / IZ Architects

© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
2 Nguyễn Sơn Hà, Hoà Cường Bắc, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam, Vietnam
  • Architects: IZ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Cuong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Dulux, Panasonic, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects : Le Vinh, Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
Text description provided by the architects. The carpentry house is designed with the philosophy of building a house that is not only a place to live but also a place to protect people from the outside environment. the most important thing in the house is the space that connects people inside and outside.

© Nguyen Cuong
Section Diagram
Section Diagram
© Nguyen Cuong
Thanks to the direction of air circulation along the length of the house, the space inside and outside of the house will become lively and cool. Both closed and open areas have wind movement throughout most of the day, making the best use of the natural source of energy.

© Nguyen Cuong
Exploded Axonometric View
Exploded Axonometric View

Continually stacked volumes blend into a purposeful whole: the ostentatious one and the shyly another one, both of which nestled with enough setbacks to block the harsh summer sun. The main material, which is true to its name “rustic and quiet”, brings a nostalgia connecting the heritage of tropical architecture.

© Nguyen Cuong
Between the cushions and the graceful light hides the charm of the European antique brick arches. We encapsulate these moments in the contrast of materials and light etched into the imaginary box, sober yet vivid.

© Nguyen Cuong
Project gallery

About this office
IZ Architects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "NHÀ MỘC Residence / IZ Architects" 05 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981288/nha-moc-residence-iz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

