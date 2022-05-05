NHÀ MỘC Residence / IZ Architects

+ 17

Houses • 2 Nguyễn Sơn Hà, Hoà Cường Bắc, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam, Vietnam Architects: IZ Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Nguyen Cuong

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Dulux Panasonic , Xingfa Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Le Vinh, Nguyen Cuong

Design Team : Pham Quang Tran, Nguyen Duy Khanh

City : 2 Nguyễn Sơn Hà, Hoà Cường Bắc, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The carpentry house is designed with the philosophy of building a house that is not only a place to live but also a place to protect people from the outside environment. the most important thing in the house is the space that connects people inside and outside.

Thanks to the direction of air circulation along the length of the house, the space inside and outside of the house will become lively and cool. Both closed and open areas have wind movement throughout most of the day, making the best use of the natural source of energy.

Continually stacked volumes blend into a purposeful whole: the ostentatious one and the shyly another one, both of which nestled with enough setbacks to block the harsh summer sun. The main material, which is true to its name “rustic and quiet”, brings a nostalgia connecting the heritage of tropical architecture.

Between the cushions and the graceful light hides the charm of the European antique brick arches. We encapsulate these moments in the contrast of materials and light etched into the imaginary box, sober yet vivid.