We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Falmouth Memorial Library / Simons Architects

Falmouth Memorial Library / Simons Architects

Save this project
Falmouth Memorial Library / Simons Architects

© Ryan Bent Photography© Ryan Bent Photography© Ryan Bent Photography© Ryan Bent Photography+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library, Community
Falmouth, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Falmouth Memorial Library had its beginnings in a home the library purchased in 1951. As the demand for services and space increased, the library constructed an addition in 1995 with a large meeting room and additional children and adult areas. Since that expansion, there has been a 238% increase in circulation, putting a growing strain on the already tight space.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography
Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography

In addition to the lack of space, the library was missing a sense of fluidity which was a large hindrance to its operation. After numerous false starts with other architects, we were asked to double the size of the library without increasing its operational and energy costs and without requiring any additional staff.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Working closely with the community, we developed a plan that expanded the library from its previous 10,780 SF to 18,720 SF. The original Iverson House was removed and two new wings were added to the existing 1995 library building to double the amount of space available for library patrons. The additions were designed to have a feeling of spaciousness and connectivity, allowing for maximum visual oversight as the library increased in size without increasing its staff size.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography
Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography

The children’s and adult areas were separated into two wings, linked by an open periodical reading area, with an adjacent public computing area and study rooms. The new gabled roofs of the additions match the angle of the existing gables on the 1995 addition, helping to blend the new with the existing.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography
Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography

Large windows provide generous amounts of natural daylight with views of the gardens and courtyard outside. The new, expanded library is a bright and open modern facility, with high-performance features. It is a sustainable building that acts as a vibrant hub for community engagement and learning in Falmouth.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Bent Photography
© Ryan Bent Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Falmouth, Maine, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Simons Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityUnited States
Cite: "Falmouth Memorial Library / Simons Architects" 07 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981259/falmouth-memorial-library-simons-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream