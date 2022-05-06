We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Silky Black House / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur

Silky Black House / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur

Save this project
Silky Black House / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur

© John van Groenedaal© John van Groenedaal© John van Groenedaal© John van Groenedaal+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Berkel-Enschot, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

Text description provided by the architects. This silky shining dwelling is located in a rural expansion area. At first glance, this rustic laid back house does not stand out among the surrounding houses. The burnt wood subtly refers to black barns in this area.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal
Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

The origin of the black-burned facade cladding technique is in Japan, where it is called Shou Sugi Ban. They use this age-old technique to make wood maintenance-free and sustainable. Burning creates a layer of carbon on the wood so that the ingress of moisture and mold is prevented.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The chamfering of the charred house follows the border of the plot. It is also oriented to the position of the sun. The entire house forms an asymmetrical sculptural play of mass and openness. The minimalist details of the house enhance this and provide a powerful brightness.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

Despite the fact that the house is energy neutral, this does not stand in the way of the design. It is heated with geothermal energy in combination with solar panels on the flat high roof. The fully glazed facade on the south side provides much-needed heat in the winter months.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal
Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

The timber-frame house is designed to be life-cycle resistant. In the future, it will be possible to locate the bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. The individual spaces are connected in an open structure with as few doors as possible. Extra ceiling height has been created in the living room and kitchen for spaciousness.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal
Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

The house is prefabricated and sustainably constructed out of wooden cassettes filled with flax insulation. Occasionally made with decorating birch plywood. This pure and fast way of building, where the structural work is also the finishing, comes with great benefits when it comes to construction duration and cost.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

Minimal use of materials, fewer transport movements, and minimal use of water on the construction site mean building a better future. Prefabrication and bio-based results in a CO2 negative footprint building. In addition, the house is also energy neutral.

Save this picture!
© John van Groenedaal
© John van Groenedaal

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Joris Verhoeven Architectuur
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Silky Black House / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur" 06 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981236/silky-black-house-joris-verhoeven-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream