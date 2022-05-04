We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Minho House / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

Minho House / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente+ 29

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
  Architects: Meireles Pavan arquitetura
  Area: 390
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Fran Parente
  Architecture And Interior Design: Meireles Pavan arquitetura
  Construction Firm: Cateo
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a very pleasant neighborhood where Ibirapuera Park is located, this house has been completely renovated to welcome a young couple with their new newborn baby.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The changes made to the distribution were the expansion of the kitchen, the creation of a cozy and intimate living room, a work area for customers, and on the upper floor the integration of service rooms for the expansion of the master bedroom. 

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The use of existing materials in the house, such as the Goias stone floor and the marble mosaic in the entrance hall of the house, were the main key to the choice of new materials and woodwork for the new project.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The choice of decorative furniture was important to give the general context of the project concept between rustic materials and a warm and intimate style of the couple.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

About this office
Meireles Pavan Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovation
Go to my stream