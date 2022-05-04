Minho House / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses, Renovation • Architects: Meireles Pavan arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 390 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Fran Parente

Architecture And Interior Design : Meireles Pavan arquitetura

Construction Firm : Cateo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a very pleasant neighborhood where Ibirapuera Park is located, this house has been completely renovated to welcome a young couple with their new newborn baby.

The changes made to the distribution were the expansion of the kitchen, the creation of a cozy and intimate living room, a work area for customers, and on the upper floor the integration of service rooms for the expansion of the master bedroom.

The use of existing materials in the house, such as the Goias stone floor and the marble mosaic in the entrance hall of the house, were the main key to the choice of new materials and woodwork for the new project.

The choice of decorative furniture was important to give the general context of the project concept between rustic materials and a warm and intimate style of the couple.