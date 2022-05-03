I+D GPA Innovation Hub / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

+ 10

Architects: Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

Area: 440 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ATOX

Architect : Manu Pagés

Engineer : Llorenç Ramos

Technical Architect : Arnau Lleonart

Constructor : SOGESA

Text description provided by the architects. A generic industrial warehouse of little architectural interest, beyond the large volume of space it contains, is the object of this intervention. A project in which architecture combines and reformulates the industrial language itself to generate a new space for work and R&D.

The activity of the Gpainnova company revolves around the design and implementation of multidisciplinary technological projects with a high level of innovation. The new space combines multiple specificities that must coexist (different scales, lighting qualities, wet areas, dry areas, air conditioning, installation, and storage requirements) in order to develop the company's R&D process.

This combination of spatial and environmental qualities is achieved by inserting a modular industrial storage system into the large volume of the warehouse, which will later be worked on architecturally to create a partitioning system in its plinth made of wood and steel, providing a programmatic response to specific needs. The specific work bays are oriented toward the large open space, where the industrial prototype is executed, in this way they can coexist, in close contact, with small assembly works destined for large industrial machinery assembly.