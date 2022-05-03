We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Industrial Architecture
  I+D GPA Innovation Hub / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

I+D GPA Innovation Hub / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

I+D GPA Innovation Hub / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

© José Hevia

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Industrial Architecture
  Architects: Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura
  Area: 440
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: José Hevia
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: ATOX
  Architect: Manu Pagés
  Engineer: Llorenç Ramos
  Technical Architect: Arnau Lleonart
  Constructor: SOGESA
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. A generic industrial warehouse of little architectural interest, beyond the large volume of space it contains, is the object of this intervention. A project in which architecture combines and reformulates the industrial language itself to generate a new space for work and R&D.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The activity of the Gpainnova company revolves around the design and implementation of multidisciplinary technological projects with a high level of innovation. The new space combines multiple specificities that must coexist (different scales, lighting qualities, wet areas, dry areas, air conditioning, installation, and storage requirements) in order to develop the company's R&D process.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Planta
Planta
Sección
Sección
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This combination of spatial and environmental qualities is achieved by inserting a modular industrial storage system into the large volume of the warehouse, which will later be worked on architecturally to create a partitioning system in its plinth made of wood and steel, providing a programmatic response to specific needs. The specific work bays are oriented toward the large open space, where the industrial prototype is executed, in this way they can coexist, in close contact, with small assembly works destined for large industrial machinery assembly.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura
Industrial Architecture
"I+D GPA Innovation Hub / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura" [Espacio I+D GPA / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura] 03 May 2022. ArchDaily.
