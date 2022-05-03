Viewpoint Peñas Llanas / Lopez Lopez

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Architects : Antonio López Díaz, Ana López Sánchez- Vegazo, Carmen López Sánchez- Vegazo

Technical Architect : Ángel García García

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the renovation of the Peñas Llanas viewpoint is a project promoted by the Natural Heritage Foundation of Castilla y León to replace the existing viewpoint, which is in a very deteriorated and inaccessible state.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

It is located on a rocky hill with 360º views of a valley with a Castilian landscape. To reach it, there was a winding path through a forest of Pyrenean oaks. The first decision that is incorporated into the project is to integrate this route into the architectural solution so that the experience begins at the beginning of the walk among the trees, separated and raised from the ground, culminating in the viewpoint as a place for relaxation and contemplation.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Two fundamental premises were established: Firstly, being accessible and safe for everyone, children, the elderly and people with reduced mobility. Secondly, having the minimum impact on the landscape and the ecosystem.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The path to the renovated viewpoint is resolved with a galvanized steel walkway raised on pillars, these being of a diameter similar to that of the tree trunks for integration into the forest landscape. The route follows the footprint of the existing path so as not to eliminate any trees. The walkway is raised for several reasons: the main one is to achieve the minimum impact on the ground so that the life of the fauna and flora of the forest is not altered by this intervention. On the other hand, the walkway offers the visitor a different experience, it allows us to experience the forest at the height of the treetops, thus observing nature from another point of view. Finally, the walkway has the appropriate slope for the transit of people with reduced mobility, making the entire route and experience of the landscape accessible.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The viewpoint is designed as a bridge with a cantilever to have the least contact with the ground in this area. It rests on two rocky points and flotes five meters above the ground. The cantilever area widens to create a space for contemplation of the valley, incorporating a space for sitting. The creation of this viewpoint enhances the value of the place and generates a meeting point for hikers in the area.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The entire proposal is made using three materials: galvanized steel, alucobond and wood. The chromatic range of the landscape is dominated by the gray color of the lichens of the oaks and the rocks. This gray is the only constant color in the landscape throughout the four seasons of the year and coincides with the gray of galvanized steel, enhancing the chromatic integration of the project into the landscape. On the other hand, the alucobond reflects the materials close to it, thus disappearing into the landscape according to the light of each moment.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The materials do not require surface treatments such as painting, varnishing, etc. nor maintenance, since their natural aging is positively valued. In addition, the construction system is designed so that all of the parts can be dismantled and reused, without leaving a mark on the landscape.