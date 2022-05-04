Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos

+ 18

Houses • Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico Architects: MEM Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Ariadna Polo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : DAB , Helvex , Mabe

Architecture : Jorge Salgado

City : Santiago de Querétaro

Country : Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Enigma’s facade assembles a small-sized house, which is discovered to be bigger as you enter the same. A simple and noble architecture can be appreciated in the facade along with a trichromatic conjugation of plain white, gray quarry, and wood. The terrain has the peculiarity of being composed of a 6-meter front that opens 6 more meters on the opposite side, with a depth of 19 meters.

The rectangular trapezoid shape of the terrain was advantaged by projecting a central garden on the ground floor, which pretends to communicate the social zone and at the same time divide the same from the private zone. Notably, the central garden creates cross-ventilation, whose main function takes the form of a visual element due to its sculptural nature. It was decided to arrange a room on the ground floor with the purpose of providing the user with a dynamic space that could be occupied as an office, bedroom, or even a game room.

In the first level, an spatial distribution can be appreciated with two more bedrooms, which receive a stellar view of the central garden, without leaving the privacy for each one. With a simple facade and sober in its nature, Enigma invites you to discover it and enjoy its views which are as serene as its own aesthetic.