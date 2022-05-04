We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos

Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos
© Ariadna Polo
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: MEM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  DAB, Helvex, Mabe
© Ariadna Polo
Enigma’s facade assembles a small-sized house, which is discovered to be bigger as you enter the same. A simple and noble architecture can be appreciated in the facade along with a trichromatic conjugation of plain white, gray quarry, and wood. The terrain has the peculiarity of being composed of a 6-meter front that opens 6 more meters on the opposite side, with a depth of 19 meters.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
The rectangular trapezoid shape of the terrain was advantaged by projecting a central garden on the ground floor, which pretends to communicate the social zone and at the same time divide the same from the private zone. Notably, the central garden creates cross-ventilation, whose main function takes the form of a visual element due to its sculptural nature. It was decided to arrange a room on the ground floor with the purpose of providing the user with a dynamic space that could be occupied as an office, bedroom, or even a game room. 

© Ariadna Polo
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Ariadna Polo
Plan - Upper
Plan - Upper
© Ariadna Polo
In the first level, an spatial distribution can be appreciated with two more bedrooms, which receive a stellar view of the central garden, without leaving the privacy for each one. With a simple facade and sober in its nature, Enigma invites you to discover it and enjoy its views which are as serene as its own aesthetic. 

© Ariadna Polo
Cite: "Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos" [Casa enigma / MEM Arquitectos] 04 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981148/enigma-house-mem-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

