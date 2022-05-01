We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Monte dos Judeus Building Rehabilitation / OODA

Monte dos Judeus Building Rehabilitation / OODA
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: OODA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2015
  • Photographs
    Photographs :João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in the historic area of Miragaia, the project comprises the rehabilitation of a vacant property built in several stages since the end of the 19th century, transforming it into a residential building that maintains the original architectural features adapted to contemporary housing reality. The geometrical form of the building clearly identifies with the Hebrew ancestry and the Jewish culture of Porto, associated with the Jewish settlement in Monchique which includes a synagogue and a cemetery for Jewish people, evident in the toponymy of the street that surrounds it - Rua Monte dos Judeus.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The naturally steep slopes lead to a staggering settlement which testifies to the additions of the two primal geometrical forms. The idea clearly distinguishes the different periods assembled in the facades, between the inherited buildings and the later additions without any misgivings regarding the reconciliation and compatibility of the new with the original where the new interprets and respects the traditional typological and tectonic values of the old building, preserving formal and material languages.

Floor plan 01
Floor plan 01
Section 02
Section 02

Generically destined for use as residential, the project balances the changes in levels and their impact on the different urban facades. In the original building, a wooden construction topped the stone masonry structure. In the new intervention, a light aluminum volume similar to the pre-existing one was added, with a scale-like facade and a distinct design that responds to the intended function and to the uniformization of the urban set, modernizing it with traditional construction themes, in which it stands out and assumes a distinct character.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The existing structural walls in stone are rehabilitated, thus maintaining the configuration of an original lot of the buildings, with wooden frames and double glazing. The access doors to the different dwellings are also made of wood. The composition of the space is expressed in vertical sections which evolved and were created over time. The dwellings are designed as open, multifunctional, and flexible.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

By fixing the means of circulation and rationalizing the distribution of the space, these small apartments become profitable with excellent ventilation, lighting, and privileged views of the Douro River, opening a window whenever a noteworthy view
is desirable. The vertical accesses, which currently distribute part of the existing construction, are characterized by a public staircase that surrounds the entire building and provides access to various points. The balconies have an exceptional character, as is common in this part of the city.

Section 01
Section 01

“the building increased in size primarily from the top three floors. The increase was possible in view of the restrictions of historical heritage since the construction had the benefit of being constructed from wood and slate with extensive glass cladding in order to enjoy the views of the urban landscape.” - Fernando Serapião, Founder of Monolito Magazine, in ‘X!? Ten Years OODA’

Maquete. Image Cortesia de OODA
Maquete. Image Cortesia de OODA

Project gallery

About this office
OODA
Office
Product

Wood

Cite: "Monte dos Judeus Building Rehabilitation / OODA" [Reabilitação do Edifício Monte dos Judeus / OODA] 01 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981092/monte-dos-judeus-building-rehabilitation-ooda> ISSN 0719-8884
